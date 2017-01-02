Samsung Galaxy S8 to be Powered by Exynos 8895 Chipset, Reveals New Leak

Last year wasn't a smooth one for Samsung, all thanks to the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion fiasco, due to which the smartphone vendor faced tremendous business loss. To make up for the sales drop, the South Korean tech giant has been planning to make its upcoming flagship Samsung Galalxy S8, which is expected to be launched latest by mid-2017 the firm's best of the lot.

Even before the smartphone could hit the market, there have been quite a number of speculations surrounding the handset regarding its looks and features it might equip. Considering the innumerable rumors and leaks circulating on the web about Samsung's upcoming smartphone, the device is expected to come packed with 'Beast Mode', massive 8GB of RAM, UFS 2.1 storage, S Pen and more.

Adding on to the past rumors, there have been a list of fresh leaks surrounding the smartphone, which reveals that handset may use chipsets from two different makers, wherein some devices will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 while others will come with the company's own Exynos 8895 chipset, which will support LPDDR4 RAM, UFS 2.1 storage, 4K screens, and Cat.16 LTE.

Samsung has been testing its home-grown Exynos 8895 chipset in the Galaxy S8 for the past five months along with clock speeds as high as 4GHz, reveals rumors. The Exynos 8895 is expected to come in two variants - one with quad-core M2 performance CPU cluster clocked at 200MHz, wherein the other one will be using 10nm process with four M2 performance cores and battery-friendly ARM Cortex-A53 cores.

