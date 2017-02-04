These Samsung Galaxy S8 show a fresh design [IN PICS]

Usually, we come across numerous concepts of upcoming smartphones. While of these concepts will emphasize on the features those were leaked by numerous sources, the others mostly focus on the details of the devices.

One of the smartphones that has been heavily rumored lately is the Samsung Galaxy S8 and some concept renders of the smartphone have hit the web showing what the South Korean tech giant might be launching next month. However, not all the concepts can be believed blindly as most of them will not be the final representation of the products. Despite this fact, the concepts are really pleasing and gorgeous to look at.

Today, we have come across a few concepts of the Samsung Galaxy S8 from Deviantart user Dkonovalov. These concepts seem to focus on the form factor and show a pair of cute looking petite headphones. Do take a glance at these concept renders from below.

Home button is at the back While there are rumors that the home button and the fingerprint scanner could be underneath the display of the Galaxy S8, these concepts show the home button at the back of the phone, contradicting the earlier speculations. The cute little headphones seem original The concept comes of the Galaxy S8 features a pair of headphones that look like wireless buds and these seem to have a elegant cap as well. One thing to be concerned is that these cute looking headphones might be prone to getting lost, even more than the much criticized Apple Airpods. Whatever it is, these concepts showing a fresh new design of the Galaxy S8 may not make it to reality right now. Anyways, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the device before coming to any conclusion. Not a completely curved display The handset shown in the concept does not seem to have a complete curved display, but features a slight bend at the sides. The overall design seems to be somewhat unique and attractive. But, it appears to be somehow like a BlackBerry phone. The design seems to be a bezel-less one and the Galaxy S8 appears a bit thick.

