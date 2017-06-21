Samsung Galaxy S8 dual-lens rear camera variant likely in the pipeline

Before the official unveiling of the Samsung flagships - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, there were numerous rumors suggesting the presence of a dual lens rear camera.

For reasons unknown, the South Korean tech giant did not launch the device with such a camera arrangement that is seen on the other flagship smartphones. And, the upcoming flagship phablet, Galaxy Note 8 that is slated for an August unveiling is believed to arrive with a dual lens rear camera to be on par with the other high-end devices.

Now, it looks like Samsung is also prepping a variant of the Galaxy S8 with the dual lens rear camera setup. A Weibo post has revealed an image of the alleged Galaxy S8 variant with vertically arranged dual rear camera lenses similar to the one expected to be seen on the Galaxy Note 8. If this turns out to be authentic, Samsung is prepping a new Galaxy S8 variant that has dual rear cameras.

The leaked image also shows that the lack of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This could mean that Samsung is planning for a fingerprint scanner that could be embedded underneath the display panel. There are several reports pointing out at Samsung's plan to integrate the fingerprint scanner underneath the screen, but some claim that this might bring about brightness issues.

For now, we can say that until there is an official confirmation from the South Korean tech giant regarding the existence of a Galaxy S8 variant with dual lens rear camera, we cannot come to a conclusion regarding it.