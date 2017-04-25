Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ online deals: Top 10 eCommerce site with best price

Samsung has announced the company's most advanced Android smartphones- the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the Indian market. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively and will be available from select offline retailers, Flipkart.com, and on the Samsung India E-Store.

While the handsets are undoubtedly the best looking Android devices with top-notch features like QHD+ Infinity displays, Iris scanner, Snapdragon 835 CPU, etc., the steep pricing can disappoint some potential buyers.

But fret not; today we are going to help you grab the new Galaxy devices at lower price-points.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with 64 bit CPU to buy under Rs 10,000

Here are the top 10 e-commerce sites that are offering some great deals on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. So grab them before it's too late.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Click here to buy Galaxy S8 smartphone at Rs 57,900 via shop.samsung.com Click here to buy Galaxy S8 smartphone at Rs 57,900 in flipkart. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in tatacliq.com. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 (MAPLE GOLD, 64GB) at Rs 57,900 in croma. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in sangeethaonline. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in BigCmobiles. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in UniverCell. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in shop.samsung.com. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in flipkart. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in tatacliq. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in croma. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in bigcmobiles. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in Sangeethaonline. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in univercell.