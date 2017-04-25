Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ online deals: Top 10 eCommerce site with best price

Some great deals on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

By:

Samsung has announced the company's most advanced Android smartphones- the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the Indian market. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively and will be available from select offline retailers, Flipkart.com, and on the Samsung India E-Store.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ online deals: Top 10 eCommerce sites

While the handsets are undoubtedly the best looking Android devices with top-notch features like QHD+ Infinity displays, Iris scanner, Snapdragon 835 CPU, etc., the steep pricing can disappoint some potential buyers.

But fret not; today we are going to help you grab the new Galaxy devices at lower price-points.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with 64 bit CPU to buy under Rs 10,000

Here are the top 10 e-commerce sites that are offering some great deals on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. So grab them before it's too late.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
shop.samsung.com

Click here to buy Galaxy S8 smartphone at Rs 57,900 via shop.samsung.com

Flipkart

Click here to buy Galaxy S8 smartphone at Rs 57,900 in flipkart.

TATA CLiq

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in tatacliq.com.

Croma

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 (MAPLE GOLD, 64GB) at Rs 57,900 in croma.

Sangeethaonline

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in sangeethaonline.

BigCmobiles

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in BigCmobiles.

UniverCell

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900 in UniverCell.

shop.samsung.com

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in shop.samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus available in Flipkart

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus available in TATACLiq

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in tatacliq.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus available in croma

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in croma.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus available in BigCmobiles

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in bigcmobiles.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus available in Sangeethaonline

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in Sangeethaonline.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus available in Univercell

Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 64,900 in univercell.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Other articles published on Apr 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers