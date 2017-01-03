Here's How Samsung Galaxy S8 Can Wipe Out the Note 7 Fiasco

2016 had been a rough year for Samsung due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. The geeks out there would know that the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosions brought the manufacturer to the center stage. The Note 7 explosion incidents continue to hit the headlines even after recalling and halting the production of the device.

Right now, Samsung shouldn't be worrying about the past. The South Korean tech giant has to focus on regaining the lost trust by churning out an efficient flagship with a great potential. It is known that Samsung is prepping the Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge flagships speculated to be launched sometime in April this year.

Usually, Samsung phone launches are highly anticipated by millions and the Galaxy S8 is no way different. Following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, it is time for Samsung to prove itself in the smartphone arena with an impressive offering that can do great things beyond imagination.

Galaxy S8 should make up for the losses caused by Note 7 recall With the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung did meet the expectations of users, but it faced the unexpected crisis that led to the withdrawal of the device from the market. Eventually, the reputation of the brand was impacted badly and the South Korean firm lost several billions due to the recalls. Apart from this loss, the company is forced to rebuild the trust with its upcoming launch. The Galaxy S8 need not be revolutionary, but it has to standout from the existing competition and render flawless performance in all the aspects for Samsung to make up for the losses it faced with the Note 7. But the Note 7 fiasco is not the only reason that forces Galaxy S8 to be a success. 2017 marks the the tenth anniversary of iPhone and Apple is expected to come up with a smartphone with major changes. Eventually, Samsung has to fight hard to come up with a better phone in the form of Galaxy S8 to give a tough competition to Apple. How can Samsung make Galaxy S8 a hit? As of now, we don't have any official confirmation on the features that the Galaxy S8 might come packed with except for a few rumors and speculations that are making rounds on the internet. Needless to say, we know that the Galaxy S8 will be a better device in comparison to the yesteryear flagship, Galaxy S7. Below, we have come up with our opinion on how Samsung could make the Galaxy S8 a hit. Take a look! Samsung shouldn't rush with the Galaxy S8 Initially, Samsung was rumored to introduce the Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017 in late February or early March, a launch pattern that the company usually follows. But, Samsung delayed the launch by pushing it to April, as per the existing allegations. In a way, this delay is good for the company as Samsung shouldn't be rushing to launch the 2017 flagship. Of course, Samsung has a strong reputation among the consumers even after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, but it cannot face another failed device for now. Imagine Samsung rushing the Galaxy S8 as it did with the Note 7 and something goes wrong with the device. For instance, a function isn't working as it is intended to or the phone catches fire just as its bigger sibling that was recalled. Samsung has to spend time in making sure the Galaxy S8 is flawless, forget innovation. Samsung needs to prove that it is still a leader in the smartphone space and that it can be trusted with the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy Note 7 was a great device and it did impress everyone, but it failed due to the battery explosion incidents. If the latter didn't happen, the Galaxy Note 7 had the potential to be awarded the best phone of the year. This shouldn't be the case with the upcoming Galaxy S8. Samsung has to make sure it checks the components used, the hardware implemented on the Galaxy S8, and everything else that the partners and suppliers provide.