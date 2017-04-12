Samsung Galaxy S8 now Pre - registrations started: other High End smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S8 is releasing in select global markets on April 21. In India, the pre-registration of the same has already gone live.
The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 29. The flagship smartphone is all set to be released in the coming days. In the company's homeland, the Galaxy S8 outperformed its predecessor - Galaxy S7 in the pre-registrations that happened earlier this week.
The same was also confirmed by Samsung. The smartphone is believed to be a success for the manufacturer that faced a lot of criticism and the worst phase of its reign with the Galaxy Note 7.
Whatever it is, we can undoubtedly say that the Galaxy S8 will be priced in the premium market segment. The smartphone is releasing soon in India, but there are many other options to choose from. Here are some other high-end smartphones that you can consider purchasing. Take a look!
Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution and 534 ppi pixel density
- 12.3MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF)
- 8MP front facing camera
- Android v7.1 Nougat operating system
- 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad core processor
- Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 3450 mAH lithium-ion battery
Sony Xperia XZs
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch IPS LCD full HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) display
- Android v7.0 (Nougat) OS
- dual-core (2.15GHz Kryo + 1.6GHz Kryo) processors
- a 19MP main camera
- 13MP selfie camera
- 4GB of RAM
- Adreno 530 graphics card
- a 2,900mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (diagonal) Retina HD 3D Touch capacitive touchscreen display
- 12MP primary cameras
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
- 32GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
HTC U Ultra
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI Hybrid dual SIM
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Key Specs
- 5.7-Inch unlocked Dual SIM cell phone with Super AMOLED FHD display, 1920 X 1080 resolution
- Dual camera with 23MP
- 8MP front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon S820
- 6GB onboard memory
- 64GB storage with microSD card slot (expandable up to 2TB)
- Quick Charge 3.0- 60% in 40 minutes with USB Type-C 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16M color support
- 23MP primary camera
- 8MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system
- 1.8GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa core processor
- Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB
- 4600mAH lithium-ion battery