Samsung Galaxy S8 now Pre - registrations started: other High End smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S8 is releasing in select global markets on April 21. In India, the pre-registration of the same has already gone live.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 29. The flagship smartphone is all set to be released in the coming days. In the company's homeland, the Galaxy S8 outperformed its predecessor - Galaxy S7 in the pre-registrations that happened earlier this week.

The same was also confirmed by Samsung. The smartphone is believed to be a success for the manufacturer that faced a lot of criticism and the worst phase of its reign with the Galaxy Note 7.

Whatever it is, we can undoubtedly say that the Galaxy S8 will be priced in the premium market segment. The smartphone is releasing soon in India, but there are many other options to choose from. Here are some other high-end smartphones that you can consider purchasing. Take a look!

