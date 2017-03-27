Galaxy S8, S8 Plus: Expect these software features and changes to debut on Samsung phones

Though everyone will be focused on the physical design of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, these phones have more to offer.

With every new generation of phones, Samsung has come up with new changes in terms of software. The main aim of the company is to challenge the assumptions of people and bring about a better experience to the millions of smartphone users. Following the Note 7 fiasco, the Galaxy S8 is the first major smartphone coming from Samsung's stable. Eventually, Samsung has to render its best this time to its users.

Galaxy S8 will use the Snapdragon 835 SoC The Galaxy S8 is said to feature either the Snapdragon 835 SoC or the Exynos 8985 SoC. This processor is meant to be coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. Talking about the latest 10nm process based chipset, it is a next-gen processor that is made to suit the needs of power users. It is for VR gamers, photographers, etc. The processor is 35% smaller than its predecessor, Snapdragon 820. Still, it can render better efficiency. By using the Snapdragon 835 SoC in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, we believe that Samsung might be planning big with the 3D performance or 3D capabilities, VR and AR experience, up to 10 times faster 4G LTE connectivity, and more. Iris scanner introduced on Galaxy Note 7 The Galaxy Note 7 features an iris scanner that works in conjunction with the Secure Folder. The Galaxy Note lineup was long rumored to bring about this feature, but it came to fruition only with the ill-fated Note 7. The iris scanner adds another security layer to the one offered by the fingerprint sensor. Once the iris of the user has been scanned, it opens the Secure Folder that contains the sensitive information. Viv, an Apple Siri and Google Assistant rival One of the competitors of Apple Siri is all set to be launched as a part of the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy phones - Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The long rumored Bixby assistant has been confirmed by Samsung as the AI-based personal assistant that will compete with Amazon Alexa an Google Assistant. Named Viv, this assistant should be helpful for the users of the Samsung flagship phones. Facial recognition to be included as well Samsung is expected to make its flagship phones stand out from the competition with the help of facial recognition technology. This way, the phones can be unlocked with the facial recognition feature in addition to fingerprint and iris scanners on board, enhancing the financial security of users. Samsung Pay will also be on the cards The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will undoubtedly be pre-loaded with the Samsung Pay service. This service launched in India in the last week will let users make the digital payments in several circumstances. For now, it is available for those who singed up for he early access program. With this service, the users can make payments via Paytm as well from this app. A few banks have already collaborated with Samsung for this payment service. We hope Samsung brings changes to these Samsung users would know that the biggest trouble with the phones is the native apps and bloatware. Samsung installs everything such as calendar, browser, app store, email client, memo app, S Health, Smart Stay, Gear, etc. Most of these features aren't used by Samsung users. It would be great if Samsung might remove these apps when it launches the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus or at least make the bloatware removable.