Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus: Everything we know so far

Samsung is believed to launch its next flagship handset, the Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Plus on March 29 at an Unpacked event in the New York City.

But this time around, it's not just only the phone is what matters the most, it's about making things right, about reviving that lost trust after the Note 7 fiasco. And boy, Samsung is betting highly on the Galaxy S8 (and the S8 Plus) for the same.

From all the rumors and leaks we've seen so far, it certainly appears as if Samsung will end on a high note with the Galaxy S8. Oh wait, did you say rumors and leaks?

Yes, rumors and leaks.

Not even a single day passes by without a new Galaxy S8 leak, which is exactly the reason why we are writing this article. Take a look at all the rumors that have been making rounds on the internet so far.

Design and display: Major overhaul expected! In the past couple of months, we have seen numerous design renders, schematics, live images, case renders, prototypes, and tons of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S8's design. However, most of these speculations point at a nearly bezel-less display with a new aspect ratio. That is, the Galaxy S8's display will measure 5.8-inches in size, however, the entire footprint will be restricted to 5.1-inch. It's the same case with the Plus variant as well - a 6.2-inch display in a body as big as the Galaxy S7 Edge. As per the resolution, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are believed to either come with a QHD (1440x2560 pixels) or a 4K resolution Super AMOLED display. Also, there will be a couple of other changes in terms of design. For instance, the company may jettison the home button on the Galaxy S8, and the fingerprint scanner may find itself a new place on the back, as suggested by the design renders. Moreover, it may have a dedicated button for its digital assistant, the Bixby just below the volume rockers. Hardware: Of course, top-notch! The Samsung Galaxy S8 (and the Plus variant) is believed to be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset which is based on a 10nm node. In terms of memory, the smartphone is expected to come in two variants: one with 4GB of RAM (for select European markets) and another with 6GB of RAM both of them offering at least 64GB of internal storage space (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). The Galaxy S7 had a 12MP image sensor at the back with a f/1.7 aperture along with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, Auto HDR, 4K video support and a LED flash to assist in low-lighting conditions. The Galaxy S8 is believed to pack similar (or better, of course) specs in the camera department with improvements on the whole. The selfie camera may receive a bump to 8MP, though. Also, the Plus variant was earlier rumored to come with a dual camera setup at the back. However, the latest renders won't suggest the same. Software and other features The Galaxy S8 will, of course, run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with a layer of Samsung Experience atop (earlier known as TouchWiz). The company is expected to debut an AI-based assistant called Bixby to compete against the likes of Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. The device will also see a bump in the battery capacity. The Galaxy S8 is now rumored to pack a 3,250mAh battery while the S8 Plus is speculated to come with a 3,750mAh battery. The smartphone should also come with IP68 certification à la Samsung Galaxy S7. Pricing: You may have to sell one of your kidneys! The base variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be somewhere between USD 650 and USD 700 (viz Rs. 47,092 approx.) and the Plus variant between USD 750 to USD 800 (viz Rs. 53,820). Do note that the said prices are merely rumors and the actual prices may vary. As per the launch date, the company is believed to unveil the handset on March 29 and will be released in the US market on April 21 according to the rumors. It may take a while until it reaches India, though. Image Source