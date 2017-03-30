Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been launched: A threat to the high-end smartphones

After the many rumors and speculations, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones yesterday at an event in New York. These smartphones have an end-to-end bezel-less display called Infinity Display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

One of the major changes that you might notice in these smartphones is the missing signature physical home button at the front. The same has been replaced by software buttons that offer haptic feedback. There is an iris scanner as seen on the Galaxy Note 7, a fingerprint sensor and a heart rate monitor as well. The Bixby AI assistant is also included and it offers a personalized experience to the S8 and S8 Plus users.

The difference in specs between the two models is mainly in the display front. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display while the S8 Plus has a 6.2-inch display. Otherwise, both the screens have QHD+ 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution. The next difference is in the battery. The Galaxy S8 has a 3000mAh battery whereas a 3500mAh battery powers its bigger brother.

Now, we have listed some high-end smartphone rivals of the Galaxy S8 over here. Take a look at them.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!