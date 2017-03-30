Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been launched: A threat to the high-end smartphones

After the many rumors and speculations, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones yesterday at an event in New York. These smartphones have an end-to-end bezel-less display called Infinity Display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
One of the major changes that you might notice in these smartphones is the missing signature physical home button at the front. The same has been replaced by software buttons that offer haptic feedback. There is an iris scanner as seen on the Galaxy Note 7, a fingerprint sensor and a heart rate monitor as well. The Bixby AI assistant is also included and it offers a personalized experience to the S8 and S8 Plus users.
The difference in specs between the two models is mainly in the display front. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display while the S8 Plus has a 6.2-inch display. Otherwise, both the screens have QHD+ 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution. The next difference is in the battery. The Galaxy S8 has a 3000mAh battery whereas a 3500mAh battery powers its bigger brother.
Now, we have listed some high-end smartphone rivals of the Galaxy S8 over here. Take a look at them.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 61,990
Click Here to Buy
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 59,990
Click Here To buy
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Click Here to Buy
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 49,700
Click Here to Buy
Key specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 64,412
Click Here to Buy
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 9 Pro Photo Gallery