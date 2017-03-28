Samsung Galaxy S8: Should you buy it or not?

Samsung is all set to launch its much-expected flagship model dubbed as Galaxy S8 and S8+ tomorrow at a Samsung Unpacked Event in New York at 9:30 IST. Having said that, we now know almost all the specifications about the devices and other details as well. Ahead of the launch, a number of official images also surfaced giving us the glimpse of the device in its full glory.

In terms of the specifications, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a curved edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The Galaxy S8 will have a 5.8-inch display while S8+ will have a 6.2-inch display.

Talking about the processor, both the devices will come in two variant with Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor depends upon the region.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked with pricing details

Moving on to the storage, the smartphones is expected to come with 4GB RAM along with 64GB of inbuilt storage and expandable memory with microSD. The imaging department is backed with 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, an 8MP front camera with the f/1.7 aperture as well.

Expected to be shipped with Android Nougat, S8 and S8+ will be coming with a slew of features including Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Iris scanner, Barometer and much more. On the connectivity department, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS with GLONASS, USB 2.0, and NFC.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be juiced with 3000mAh battery and the Galaxy S8+ will have a 3500mAh battery. Both smartphones are rumored to have a fast Charging technology both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging.

As we are done with the basic details of both the flagships, we have compiled a list of why you should buy and why you should not.

Why should you buy?

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Latest flagship processor The Samsung Galaxy S8 series will be the first smartphone to go on sales with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset on board. However, it is not the first smartphone to launched with the chipset, just the sales factor. This processor is the successor of Snapdragon 821's that was made with 14nm process. Taking over the responsibility, Samsung manufactured the Snapdragon 835 SoC with a 10nm process which is 30% lesser in size. Moreover, Snapdragon 835 uses an updated version of Qualcomm's Kryo CPU, known as the 280. This will easily enhance the performance of the device with efficiency. Also, the 835 will use around 25% less power, which will lead to a direct increase in battery life and comes along with Quick Charge 4.0 technology. On the hardware side, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ seem to be a success for sure. Bixby - AI assistant Just like Apple's Siri, Samsung now has its trademarked AI known as Bixby. The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the S8 will feature an all-new AI assistant called Bixby, after buying Viv Labs - the company behind the origin of original Siri. The Bixby is said t feature deep in-app functionalities, operating comprehensively through voice commands. Amazing camera Samsung got its algorithm right on camera functionalities on Galaxy S6 and improved it further with Galaxy S7 series of smartphones. Now keeping Galaxy S7's incredibly fast auto-focus feature to the front camera of the Galaxy S8 will make it the best Android smartphone camera. SEE ALSO: Samsung confirms its plans to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Why should you not buy? Bloatware One of the main cons of the Samsung phones amid its great features is their bloatware. All these makes the phone slow sometimes and drains the battery quickly. With the new Android 7.0 Nougat update, Samsung added more features that seem useless like the Performance Mode which unusually reduces your phone's screen resolution. Price This is where it hurts the most. Samsung has the habit of making its smartphones too pricey. While other manufacturers tend to give phones with same specifications at lower cost, that's where Samsung gets lost in the race. Battery Some of the Samsung phones is know for its bad battery back up. With lots of unwanted features, the battery drains quickly on the devices, leaving the users juiceless during the middle half of the day. However, hope it changes with Galaxy S8 smartphones.