Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi 6, iPhone 7 and other smartphones that use fast processors

Who doesn't have a smartphone nowadays? People have started preferring smartphones that offer a powerful battery and better camera so that they do not regret later or get disappointed with their smartphones.

Another aspect that comes into play when buying a smartphone is the performance. It would definitely be too annoying to have a phone that lags or hangs while you are busy with some task be it anything such as playing a game or watching a movie. Understanding this requirement of consumers, chipset makers are coming up with faster performing processors and smartphone players are using such fast processors in their offerings.

Today, we have listed a slew of smartphones that are equipped with fast processors. Some are the recent flagship models those employ the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC from Qualcomm while some use other fast processors. Also, there are a few models those are yet to be launched with this fast processor. Scroll through the list below to know more details.

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the recent flagship smartphones from the company. These phones went on sale in India at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively. The U.S. market has got the Samsung flagship models with the Exynos 8895 SoC whereas the global variants use the Snapdragon 835 SoC built on the 10nm process. The Galaxy S8 is features a 5.8-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display while the S8+ bestows a larger 6.2-inch display with the same resolution. Also, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the screen. The hardware comprises of 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity further expandable up to 256GB and hybrid dual SIM support. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have a 12MP Dual Pixel main snapper with OIS and f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera. Connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and NFC. The battery capacity of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively. Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 First Impressions Sony Xperia XZ Premium The Sony Xperia XZ Premium was announced at the MWC 2017 with IP68 rating. The smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display and uses the Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The device has the new innovative Motion Eye camera that facilitates recording slow-motion videos too. The other goodies on board this smartphone include a 3,230mAh battery with Quick Charge Gigabit-Class LTE, which allows download speeds of up to 1Gbps and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Xiaomi Mi 6 The Xiaomi Mi 6 adorns a 5.15-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone uses the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB and 128GB and users can choose one based on their requirement. The Mi 6 is powered by a 3350mAh battery that can render a battery life of up to 1 day to the smartphone as the MIUI platform is also optimized for better backup. It features a 12MP dual camera setup at its rear with a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. There is a ceramic variant too just like the Xiaomi Mi Mix. Also read: LG G6 First Impressions LG G6 The LG G6 has a 5.7-inch QHD+ 1440 x 2880 pixel LCD display that is called FullVision Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It features a 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS 2.0, 4K video recording and 71-degree-wide angle lens and a secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens. The front facer is a 5MP sensor with 100-degree wide-angle lens. The LG G6 equips a Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card. A 3300mAh battery powers the smartphone along with fast charging capabilities. The LG G6 is priced at Rs. 51,990 in India. Apple iPhone 7/ 7 Plus When it comes fast performing iPhones, the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launched in the last year are the fastest ones so far. The iPhone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 3D touch capability while the iPhone 7 Plus features a similar display of 5.5 inches. Both the smartphones have the Apple A10 Fusion processor paired with 2GB RAM and come in different storage capacities such as 32/128/256GB. The camera is a Force Touch 12MP iSight camera with OIS in the iPhone 7. the iPhone 7 Plus has a dual-lens 12MP rear snapper for the bokeh effect. The front facer in both the handsets is a 7MP module. There is Bluetooth 4.2, LTE support, water and dust resistance build and more on these phones.