Samsung Galaxy X1 and X1 Plus foldable smartphones: What we know so far

While we know that Samsung won't unveil its flagship Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017, there are reports that the long-awaited foldable smartphones might be announced at the show. Samsung is speculated to be working on foldable devices since a few years and the company filed numerous patents related to the same.

A few days back, we saw a report that Samsung has filed a patent for a flexible display supported by a mechanical hinge. The rumors also state that Galaxy X1 and X1 Plus could be the first commercial phones from Samsung to feature such a foldable display and that these might be launched in 2017.

As the MWC 2017 is all set to happen in the coming weeks, we might be getting close to the launch of the foldable smartphones. However, there are claims that the foldable smartphones might be launched behind closed doors. Meaning, the device could be unveiled only to a few people upon insisting that they do not share the information until Samsung says so.

Here, we have come up with the details that we know about Samsung's foldable smartphones. Take a look!

Galaxy X1 Plus seem to be advanced in software While the Galaxy X1 is said to run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the Galaxy X1 Plus is claimed to be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat at the launch itself. Secondary display is possible Based on the patent that Samsung has filed, it appears like the Galaxy X might feature a secondary or flexible display. As per the patent, this secondary screen will turn on whenever the device has been folded. There seems to be a bendable section at the middle to let users fold the device just like a flip phone. There also seems to be a physical home button at the front of the flexible smartphone. Outward folding display could be on tow Another recent leak pointed out that the flexible display phones from Samsung might feature a display that can fold outwards. It is claimed to be a 7-inch tablet when it is unfolded. Though this technology is in development since 2016, Samsung has been holding the same back citing inconvenience as a reason. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro to be launched on February 28 Production to start in Q4 2017 We expect the launch of the flexible smartphone from Samsung to happen sometime later this month. Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that the production of the same will happen in the fourth quarter of this year. It could be very interesting It could be really interesting to see how the foldable or flexible smartphones look and function. As of now, there is no information on the alleged specs or features of such phones. We need to wait for an official announcement from Samsung for more details.