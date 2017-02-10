Samsung's Valentine's day offer begins: Best smartphones with heavy discount

Valentine's day is keeping everyone interested. After seeing discounts and free gifts from online e-commerce sites, now it's turn for the South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung to try something different.
Keeping that in mind, Samsung has started Valentine's day offers on their official site. That said, there are many Samsung smartphones available at a discounted price to purchase from.
Not only the smartphones, but the firm is also luring the customers with an additional discount on accessories. For example, if you buy a Galaxy C9 Pro, then you're eligible to get a 128GB Samsung Evo microSD at 50 percent off.
Here are the best offers going on in Samsung's official right now.
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Offer: Buy Galaxy A9 Pro And get a Samsung EVO 128 SD Card on Discount.
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Offer: Buy Galaxy A7 (2016) And get Samsung Level U at Discount Price.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
Offer: Buy Galaxy A5 (2016) And get a Samsung EVO 64 MicroSD Card on Discount price.
Key Specs
- 5.2-inchFHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable (up to 128GB) via micro SD slot
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 2,900mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime And Get a Bluetooh Headset on Discount Price.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime And Get a Bluetooh Headset on Discount Price.
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM1
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt And get a Samsung EVO 128 SD Card on Discount.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy On8 And Get a Bluetooh Headset on Discount Price.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Gear fit 2
Offer: Special Discount price Galaxy Gear fit 2
Key Specs
- 1.5-inch (216 x 432 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display
- 1GHz dual-core processor
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- IP68 certified (up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5m of water)
- Bluetooth v4.2
- Tizen OS (Compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more)
- Standalone music player
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, HRM, Built-in GPS, Barometer
- 200mAh battery