Samsung's Valentine's day offer begins: Best smartphones with heavy discount

Valentine's day is keeping everyone interested. After seeing discounts and free gifts from online e-commerce sites, now it's turn for the South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung to try something different.

Keeping that in mind, Samsung has started Valentine's day offers on their official site. That said, there are many Samsung smartphones available at a discounted price to purchase from.

SEE ALSO: Valentines Day Gift Ideas for Him And Her: Best Smartphones Lists

Not only the smartphones, but the firm is also luring the customers with an additional discount on accessories. For example, if you buy a Galaxy C9 Pro, then you're eligible to get a 128GB Samsung Evo microSD at 50 percent off.

Here are the best offers going on in Samsung's official right now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Offer: Buy Galaxy A9 Pro And get a Samsung EVO 128 SD Card on Discount.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) Offer: Buy Galaxy A7 (2016) And get Samsung Level U at Discount Price.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)

5MP front camera (F1.9)

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE

3,300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) Offer: Buy Galaxy A5 (2016) And get a Samsung EVO 64 MicroSD Card on Discount price.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs 5.2-inchFHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable (up to 128GB) via micro SD slot

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera, OIS

5MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE

2,900mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime And Get a Bluetooh Headset on Discount Price.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime And Get a Bluetooh Headset on Discount Price.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.4GHz Quad-Core processor

2GB RAM1

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

2400mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt And get a Samsung EVO 128 SD Card on Discount.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On8 Offer: Buy Samsung Galaxy On8 And Get a Bluetooh Headset on Discount Price.

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Gear fit 2 Offer: Special Discount price Galaxy Gear fit 2

Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Specs

1.5-inch (216 x 432 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display

1GHz dual-core processor

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

IP68 certified (up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5m of water)

Bluetooth v4.2

Tizen OS (Compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more)

Standalone music player

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, HRM, Built-in GPS, Barometer

200mAh battery