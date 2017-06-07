Samsung Z4 now available at Rs 5,790: Competition alert to these high specs smartphones

Samsung Z4 is the company's latest budget smartphone based on Tizen OS. The smartphone runs the latest iteration of Tizen, the Tizen OS 3.0.

The Samsung Z4 has been released in India at a price of Rs. 5,790, thereby making it one of the affordable offerings in the country. The smartphone bestows a 4.5-inch WVGA 480p 2.5D curved glass display and comes with mediocre hardware specs for its price tag such as 1GB RAM.

The device has a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera as well. Both the camera units come with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture as well. Like the many other budget smartphones, this one also supports 4V VoLTE, connectivity and the 2050mAh battery under its hood pumps enough life to the device.

Given the specs and the price tag of the Samsung Z4 running on Tizen OS, we have listed the smartphones that it might compete with. Do scroll down to know these smartphones from below.

