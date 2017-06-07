Samsung Z4 now available at Rs 5,790: Competition alert to these high specs smartphones

Samsung Z4 is the company's latest budget smartphone based on Tizen OS. The smartphone runs the latest iteration of Tizen, the Tizen OS 3.0.
The Samsung Z4 has been released in India at a price of Rs. 5,790, thereby making it one of the affordable offerings in the country. The smartphone bestows a 4.5-inch WVGA 480p 2.5D curved glass display and comes with mediocre hardware specs for its price tag such as 1GB RAM.
The device has a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera as well. Both the camera units come with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture as well. Like the many other budget smartphones, this one also supports 4V VoLTE, connectivity and the 2050mAh battery under its hood pumps enough life to the device.
Given the specs and the price tag of the Samsung Z4 running on Tizen OS, we have listed the smartphones that it might compete with. Do scroll down to know these smartphones from below.
Nubia N1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 84-degree wide angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Panasonic P85
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Meizu M5 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Yun OS 5.1 with FlyMe 5.5
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3070mAh battery
Zen Admire Metal
Buy At Price of Rs 5,380
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Sansui S74
Buy At Price of Rs 5,850
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Snapdragon
- 3000 mAh Battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro + Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2100 MAh Battery
Micromax Vdeo 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,000
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Snapdragon Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Jio SIM Pre-Bundled
- 2000mAh Battery
Honor Bee 2
Buy At Price of Rs 6,879
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Emotion UI 3.1
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, 1.4um Pixel size
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Lava A97 2GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 5,269
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery