Selfies - Things that are surprisingly older in the internet world

Selfies have created such a huge craze among youngsters that you can see them everywhere posing for their self-portrait picture.

Especially after the advancement in the smartphone cameras, the social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram started popping up with a large number of selfies. As an addition to it, few companies even launched accessories like selfie stick to make their work easy. With an affordable price, this device also gained popularity among selfie fans.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

How old is it? Selfie is not something new which appeared a few years back. The history of selfie dates back to 1839, making it 175 years old. It was believed to be taken by Robert Cornelius outside his family store in Philadelphia. Also Read: The Emoticons - Things that are surprisingly older in the internet world But this self-portrait photograph got popular in recent days after the emergence of smartphones with front-facing selfie shooter in them. Captured in front of mirror There used to be the days where people used mirrors to capture their self-portrait. One such proof can be found in a letter written by Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia in 1914. She writes, "I took this picture of myself looking at the mirror. It was very hard as my hands were trembling." She captured this picture when she was 13 years old standing in front of a mirror. Hashtag #selfie The hashtag #selfie was first recorded in 2004 on Flick. Life and business coach, Jennifer Lee, is said to be the first person to use it as a hashtag on the Instagram app in January 2011. Also Read: The "@" symbol - Things that are surprisingly older in the internet world This word gained some familiarity only after it entered popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Interestingly, this word was then added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013. Selfie stick Now, few companies have come up with accessories such as selfie stick to help the user in capturing the best selfie without straining your hands. This will also be useful while taking group selfies by easily positioning the phone. If you look back, even this stick has got its own set of history. That is, in 1925 a man was found taking a picture of himself along with his wife by using a long pole which has been made to point towards the camera.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source