Settings You Should Change on the Lenovo K6 Power Smartphone

The new Lenovo K6 Power smartphone is a pretty good budget smartphone, which you can own. Launched in September, the phone comes with interesting features such as a 5.00-inch touchscreen display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 13-megapixel, and 8-megapixel cameras, and much more. In addition, the phone has sensors such as Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, and Gyroscope.

However, the key highlight of the smartphone is its long battery life. The smartphone has been designed to run for longer hours. Powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery, the Lenovo K6 Power has an impressive 2-day battery life. Surely, it is one of the best smartphones of 2016 in terms of battery performance.

So, for a budget smartphone, the Lenovo K6 Power surely packs in a lot of features. And these features can make the phone appealing to many.

Now, that you have got an idea about what Lenovo K6 Power is about if you are planning to buy the smartphone or you have already bought the phone, there are a few additional tips and tricks that can help you enhance the user experience on the device.

These are basically shortcut features that you can activate on the Lenovo K6 Power that ultimately give you quick access to certain functionalities of the phone.

Read on below to learn how you can make your life much easier by assigning the shortcuts on Lenovo K6 Power.

Quick Snap You should turn on this feature as it allows you to quickly take pictures without launching the camera app. All you have to do is double tap any of the volume keys while the screen remains off or locked. To turn on this feature, just go to Settings>Feature>Quick Snap. You will see the on/off tab. However, while playing music, this function will not work. The buttons will be used only for volume adjustment. Fingerprint Snap This is another camera feature that allows you to use the fingerprint sensor button as a shutter button. In order to take a picture, you just have to place your finger on the sensor and the phone will click a photo. To activate it, you just have to go to Settings>Feature>Fingerprint Snap. VR Mode Switch The phone has a dedicated VR app that lets you view everything in VR mode. As such, if you like VR and you own a headset, you can activate the VR mode by just tapping and holding the power button. However, you have to switch on the feature first by going to Settings>Feature>VR Mode Switch. After turning on the feature, once you press the power button and hold it for some time, you will be able to see the VR option right there and you don't have to go to settings page again and again. Power Button for Camera You can quickly open the camera app without unlocking the screen. All that you have to do is press the power button twice in quick succession to open the camera. To activate this, you have to go to Settings>Feature>Press power button twice for camera. Then, switch on the feature. This is pretty useful when you want to take pictures on the go. Quick Flashlight Usually, when the power goes off, the best and quickest solution, which comes to our mind is turning our phones' flashlight on. But you either need an app or you need to access the camera to turn on the flashlight. With Lenovo K6 Power, you can easily turn on the flashlight by just pressing the home button for a long time whenever the screen is locked. Turn on this feature by heading to Settings>Features>Quick Flashlight. Knock to Light With this feature, you don't have to keep pressing the unlock button to open or light the device. Instead, on Lenovo K6 Power you can turn on the "Knock to Light" feature by heading to settings. After you have turned it on, you can now light the device when it's screen is off by just tapping on the screen twice. Decreasing Tone Volume With this feature whenever you pick up the device, the phone automatically decreases the ringing tone volume. This feature might save us some embarrassing moments as well when we forget to put our phones in silent mode in some situations. So, to turn it, head on to Settings>Feature>Decrease tone volume. Well, the new Lenovo K6 Power does seem to be an interesting phone, and with these features on board, you can do so many things easily and quickly. More significantly, with Lenovo K6 Power, the company might further strengthen its portfolio in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment. Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals