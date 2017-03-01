Should you buy LG G6 or wait for Samsung Galaxy S8 instead?

Design and display

Let’s get this straight out of the way, the LG G6, in comparison to its predecessor, looks a lot nicer. While the metal and glass sandwiched design do adds a touch of premium quotient, we must say the phone looks mostly similar to what most of the Android’s look these days. Yeah, the same run-of-the-mill design. Can vendors stop copying each other already and make the design great again (all pun intended!), please?

Also Read: LG G6 with 5.7-inch FullVision display, Snapdragon 821 chipset, and more launched at MWC 2017

The best part about the G6’s design, though, is the fact that it is IP68 certified now. Meaning, you can take it to shower and still not worry about it! Also, there’s no camera bump on the back (Apple, are you listening?) and at 7.9mm thickness, the device is relatively thin. One more interesting aspect, in fact, the biggest change, is the all new 5.7-inch QHD FullVision display. Unlike other phones, the LG G6’s display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 which translates to a screen-to-body ratio of 80%.

Okay, enough of G6’s design, what about the Galaxy S8? Sadly, we have no clue how the device will look when it’s launched officially. But, if we were to count on leaks and rumors which not to mention are plenty in number, we may already know how the device will look.

Evan Blass aka @evleaks, the famous and almost reliable tipster as far as the tech space is concerned, has given us a good look at the smartphone already. Apparently, the company plans to jettison the physical home button at the front (which is the same case with G6) to achieve a better screen-to-body ratio and, the dual-curved edge-to-edge design will be there anyways. The fingerprint scanner seems to have found a new place for itself on the back just beside the camera module. We must say, the sensor placement looks quite odd and may not be as comfortable as it would have been otherwise.