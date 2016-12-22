Should You Buy the latest Lava X50 Plus smartphone at Rs. 9,199? Find out here

Domestic handset maker Lava has announced the launch of company's latest budget smartphone- X50 Plus in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 9,199, the handset takes on the likes of Lenovo K6 Power, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Play and other handsets priced under Rs. 10,000.

This brings us to the question, whether it's a good buy at this price-point or you should go for the widely popular Lenovo or Xiaomi's budget handsets? Let's find this out by looking at the specifications and features of Lava X50 Plus.

Display- HD vs Full HD Resolution The first thing you notice about a smartphone is its display and with Lava X50 Plus, you get a 5.5-inch screen with 720p resolution. While the screen size is good for watching videos and playing games, the low resolution makes it lose the game against Lenovo K6 Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3(16GB) that offers 1080p resolutions. Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime has a 5-inch HD display. Multitasking Lava X50 Plus uses a 2GB RAM to support multitasking, whereas Lenovo K6 Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 provides 3GB of RAM, which makes them better handsets to run multiple applications simultaneously. Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, which sells at Rs. 8,999 also offers 3GB of RAM. Processing Power Talking about processing power, Lava X50 Plus is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor. The company hasn't mentioned anything about the company that has supplied the chipset for the handset. Compared to quad-core CPU of Lava X50 Plus, Lenovo K6 Power and Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime runs on a 1.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is considered as a decent everyday performer and can also handle strenuous tasks. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is powered by a hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 chipset, which is even a better performer. Camera Lava X50 Plus sports a 8MP primary camera with features such as LED flash light, Auto Focus, Face Beauty, Time Lapse and Slow Motion Video. The smartphone has a 5MP front camera that is also accompanied with a flash light. Lenovo K6 Power features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and front camera is 8MP. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 has a 16MP rear and a 5MP front camera. We have tested Xiaomi and Lenovo handsets and the cameras offer decent results. We are yet to test the camera performance on Lava X50 Plus. Software Lava X50 Plus along with Lenovo K6 Power and Xiaomi handsets run Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Lava is offering support for 11 Indian languages and the handset also comes equipped with the 'Transliterate Feature' which helps the users translate English into their respective languages and vice-versa with ease. Other features Lenovo and Xiaomi are offering fingerprint sensor but there's no mention of biometric support on Lava X50 Plus. All the handsets support dual-SIM connectivity and also come with 4G-VoLTE. Last but not the least, Lava X50 Plus is powered by a 2,800 mAh battery unit, whereas Lenovo K6 Power is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 also offers a bigger 4,050 mAh battery unit. Lenovo and Xiaomi are selling their handsets on e-commerce platforms, while Lava X50 Plus is selling on Flipkart and will also be available at all major retail stores across the country. Verdict Looking at the hardware and other features of the handsets, we can say that Lava X50 Plus is not our first choice in the sub Rs. 10,000 price-point. At a marginal price difference of Rs. 800, Lenovo and Xiaomi are offering handsets with comparatively better hardware and features.