Smartphone battery myths commonly believed by users

We all own smartphones, and no matter which brand it is or which operating system it runs, we all have a common complaint: "my smartphone's battery never lasts a day." Although things have changed drastically in the recent past and it wouldn't be surprising to see a phone that lasts over a day now, not all people can afford to buy the latest handsets.

So, for obvious reasons, they turn towards the internet for it being the largest source of information it is, looking out for tips and tricks to save the battery life on their smartphones. However, we may hate to admit it but, the internet can be as helpful as it can be destructive, courtesy fake information.

Sometimes the information on the internet may be false and sometimes it may it may be true but doesn't apply to the current technology (because things keep changing rapidly). So, we at GizBot, have listed a few smartphone battery myths commonly believed by people. Take a look at them below.

Don’t leave your smartphone plugged in all night "Don't leave your smartphone plugged in all night," this phrase needs no introduction. We are pretty sure that at one point in time or the other everyone must have heard this. We don't blame anyone for it because it was true indeed "at one point in time." The lithium-ion batteries in the smartphones earlier would ‘overheat' on charging them for longer durations of time. As a result, the battery gets damaged resulting in performance degradation and explosion (in rare cases) due to poor heat dissipation. Now, that's legit for older phones. However, as phones got smarter, the Chargers also got smart enough to prevent this from happening. Which means there's no harm in leaving your smartphone plugged in all night. That said if you use your smartphone with a case you should consider unplugging them as soon as they reach 100% percent since using a case results in poor heat dissipation. Let the battery discharge 100% before recharging it This is another common myth surrounding smartphone batteries. Earlier, phones used nickel-based batteries. The downside of these batteries is that if you don't fully discharge the battery before recharging it, they would ‘forget' their full capacity. As a result, those batteries never fully recharged if tried to charge before draining the entire charge. However, these days, as a matter of fact, smartphone vendors use lithium-ion batteries which employ entirely different techniques to keep track of charge. So, don't even have second thoughts on recharging your smartphone battery even if it doesn't reach 0%. Turning off Location and Bluetooth services saves a lot of battery life Leaving the Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Location services always on means these services constantly search for networks to latch on, which results in battery drain. That's true, but how much drain would occur? Very little, as little as half an hour. So, it is up to you to decide if you want to keep these services on or off. However, do make a note that giving location permission to apps that use your location details all the time despite having no particular reason is useless. And you are better off with turning these services off