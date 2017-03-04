Smartphones expected to launch soon in India

The first few months of 2017 have witnessed some exciting smartphone launches. While it has already been speculated that this year it is going to big year from the smartphone market, many companies will be trying to strengthen their foothold with flagship models along with several other mid-range handsets.
That being said, the launches that have happened already in 2017 include smartphones from HTC, Xiaomi, Motorola, LG, and Nokia amongst others. And as it sounds interesting, these launches have been mostly done for global markets. However, the devices will be coming to Indian market as well.
SEE ALSO: Heavy price cut on smartphones in India
Besides, the Indian market is one of the fastest growing markets and therefore the smartphone landscape will see a slew of launches in the coming days. So if you are interested in getting a new device, you might have to wait a bit but it will be worth it. You will be getting better smartphones this year.
In any case, here are some of the smartphones that are expected to launch in India in the coming days.
Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Complete Specs of Redmi 4X
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Complete Specs of Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4
Complete Specs of Galaxy Xcover 4
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz
- 16 GB of Internal Memory
- 2 GB of RAM
- 13 MP of Rear Camera
- 5MP of Front Camera
- Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery
LG G6
Complete Specs of LG G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS 2.0
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor Water, dust resistant (IP68) 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
- Dolby Vision
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Octa-core
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB of Internal Memory
- 19 MP Rear Camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3230 mAh battery
Nokia 6
Complete Specs of Nokia 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Gionee A1 Plus
Complete Specs of Gionee A1 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 5
Complete Specs of Nokia 5
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- Android Nougat 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM Single Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 3
Complete Specs of Nokia 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS Dual SIM / Single SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2650mAh battery
Huawei P10
Complete Specs of Huawei P10
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1 Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Leica lens Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,200 mAh battery with fast charging