Smartphones expected to launch soon in India

The first few months of 2017 have witnessed some exciting smartphone launches. While it has already been speculated that this year it is going to big year from the smartphone market, many companies will be trying to strengthen their foothold with flagship models along with several other mid-range handsets.

That being said, the launches that have happened already in 2017 include smartphones from HTC, Xiaomi, Motorola, LG, and Nokia amongst others. And as it sounds interesting, these launches have been mostly done for global markets. However, the devices will be coming to Indian market as well.

SEE ALSO: Heavy price cut on smartphones in India

Besides, the Indian market is one of the fastest growing markets and therefore the smartphone landscape will see a slew of launches in the coming days. So if you are interested in getting a new device, you might have to wait a bit but it will be worth it. You will be getting better smartphones this year.

In any case, here are some of the smartphones that are expected to launch in India in the coming days.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi 4X Complete Specs of Redmi 4X

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android with MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Motorola Moto G5 Plus Complete Specs of Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

Front-ported loudspeaker

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Complete Specs of Galaxy Xcover 4

Key Specs 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad-core 1.4 GHz

16 GB of Internal Memory

2 GB of RAM

13 MP of Rear Camera

5MP of Front Camera

Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery LG G6 Complete Specs of LG G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS 2.0

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor Water, dust resistant (IP68) 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Dolby Vision

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XZ Premium Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Key Specs

5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Octa-core

4 GB RAM

64 GB of Internal Memory

19 MP Rear Camera

13 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3230 mAh battery Nokia 6 Complete Specs of Nokia 6

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Gionee A1 Plus Complete Specs of Gionee A1 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

sencondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE 4550mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 5 Complete Specs of Nokia 5

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

Android Nougat 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM Single Speaker

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery Nokia 3 Complete Specs of Nokia 3

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS Dual SIM / Single SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G LTE

2650mAh battery Huawei P10 Complete Specs of Huawei P10

Key Specs

5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1 Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

Leica lens Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,200 mAh battery with fast charging