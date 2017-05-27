Smartphones launched last week: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Gionee S10, Huawei Nova 2, ZenFone Live and more

The last week of May 2017 was entirely devoted to smartphones. While Xiaomi announced the second iteration of its big screen device- the Mi Max 2, Gionee came out with S10, Huawei with Nova 2 and Samsung launched the affordable Galaxy Feel.

We also saw the launch of Asus ZenFone Live, the first smartphone with real-time beautification technology to enhance live video sessions on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Moreover, some other smartphones also joined the race of budget and mid-range smartphones in the passing week.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, we recommend checking this list of the most recent launched in the last week of May 2017. Give it a little time and spend wisely.

Asus ZenFone Live Buy At price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio

1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU

2GB RAM

16GBGB internal memory

micro SD card up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Nubia N1 Lite Buy At price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Lava Z10 3GB RAM Buy At price of Rs 9,990

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Zen Admire Sense Buy At price of Rs 5,999

Key Specs

5-inch (854 × 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Ulefone Gemini Pro Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.6GHzGHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X27 64-bit processor with Mali-T880 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano / microSD)

13MP IMX258 RGB + 13MP IMX258 Monochrome dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

3680mAh battery with MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0 fast Charging LG X Venture Key Specs

5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with 120-degree wide angle lens

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Honor 6A Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) battery Meizu M5c Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 400 nits brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Huawei Nova 2 Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, PFAF, 1.25μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, secondary 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / Glonass, USB Type-C

2950mAh (typical) battery Huawei Nova 2 Plus Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-CoreKirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3340mAh (typical) battery Gionee S10 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera

20MP front camera, 8MP secondary camera

4G LTE

3450mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Feel Key Specs

a 4.7-inch, HD screen

runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS

powered by an SoC with octa-core 1.6GHz processor

RAM is 3GB

internal memory is 32GB

a 16MP main camera

5MP front shooter

3,000mAh battery