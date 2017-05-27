Smartphones launched last week: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Gionee S10, Huawei Nova 2, ZenFone Live and more

The last week of May 2017 was entirely devoted to smartphones. While Xiaomi announced the second iteration of its big screen device- the Mi Max 2, Gionee came out with S10, Huawei with Nova 2 and Samsung launched the affordable Galaxy Feel.
We also saw the launch of Asus ZenFone Live, the first smartphone with real-time beautification technology to enhance live video sessions on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Moreover, some other smartphones also joined the race of budget and mid-range smartphones in the passing week.
If you are planning to buy a smartphone, we recommend checking this list of the most recent launched in the last week of May 2017. Give it a little time and spend wisely.
Asus ZenFone Live
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Nubia N1 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z10 3GB RAM
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Zen Admire Sense
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 × 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Ulefone Gemini Pro
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.6GHzGHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X27 64-bit processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano / microSD)
- 13MP IMX258 RGB + 13MP IMX258 Monochrome dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3680mAh battery with MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0 fast Charging
LG X Venture
- 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with 120-degree wide angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Honor 6A
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery
Meizu M5c
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 400 nits brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 2
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, PFAF, 1.25μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, secondary 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / Glonass, USB Type-C
- 2950mAh (typical) battery
Huawei Nova 2 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-CoreKirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery
Gionee S10
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
- 20MP front camera, 8MP secondary camera
- 4G LTE
- 3450mAh battery