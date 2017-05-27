Smartphones launched last week: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Gionee S10, Huawei Nova 2, ZenFone Live and more

By:

The last week of May 2017 was entirely devoted to smartphones. While Xiaomi announced the second iteration of its big screen device- the Mi Max 2, Gionee came out with S10, Huawei with Nova 2 and Samsung launched the affordable Galaxy Feel.

We also saw the launch of Asus ZenFone Live, the first smartphone with real-time beautification technology to enhance live video sessions on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Moreover, some other smartphones also joined the race of budget and mid-range smartphones in the passing week.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, we recommend checking this list of the most recent launched in the last week of May 2017. Give it a little time and spend wisely.

Asus ZenFone Live

Asus ZenFone Live

Buy At price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
  • 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GBGB internal memory
  • micro SD card up to 128GB
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2650mAh battery

Nubia N1 Lite

Nubia N1 Lite

Buy At price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display
  • 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Lava Z10 3GB RAM

Lava Z10 3GB RAM

Buy At price of Rs 9,990
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2650mAh battery

Zen Admire Sense

Zen Admire Sense

Buy At price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (854 × 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2300mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Key Specs

  • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5000mAh battery

Ulefone Gemini Pro

Ulefone Gemini Pro

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.6GHzGHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X27 64-bit processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano / microSD)
  • 13MP IMX258 RGB + 13MP IMX258 Monochrome dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3680mAh battery with MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0 fast Charging

LG X Venture

LG X Venture

Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with 120-degree wide angle lens
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4100mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0

Honor 6A

Honor 6A

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3020mAh (typical) battery

Meizu M5c

Meizu M5c

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 400 nits brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
  • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6
  • 8MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Huawei Nova 2

Huawei Nova 2

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED flash, PFAF, 1.25μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, secondary 8MP camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / Glonass, USB Type-C
  • 2950mAh (typical) battery

Huawei Nova 2 Plus

Huawei Nova 2 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-CoreKirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
  • secondary 8MP camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3340mAh (typical) battery

Gionee S10

Gionee S10

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
  • 20MP front camera, 8MP secondary camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3450mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Feel

Samsung Galaxy Feel

Key Specs

  • a 4.7-inch, HD screen
  • runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS
  • powered by an SoC with octa-core 1.6GHz processor
  • RAM is 3GB
  • internal memory is 32GB
  • a 16MP main camera
  • 5MP front shooter
  • 3,000mAh battery

