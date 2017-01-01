Smartphones Samsung is Rumored to Launch in 2017

Samsung has undergone harsh waters in 2016 and aims to make the approaching year a good one. The South Korean smartphone has been in news throughout 2016, although not for something good but for all the battery explosion incidents that occurred worldwide. Amidst all the criticism, Samsung managed to launch quite a number of smartphones in 2016 in order to regain their lost market position after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

There have been several rumors and leaks circulating on the web on how Samsung is adapting to latest technologies, changing the look on the forthcoming smartphones and adding on several new functionalities to make up for the Galaxy Note 7 terror that surrounded the consumers. The South Korean giant has been in news recently for launching the most awaited Galaxy S8, which is said to beat the upcoming iPhone 8, several rumors claim.

Not only Galaxy S8, Samsung is rumored to unveil a wide range of next-gen smartphone in 2017. Let's take a quick look at all the rumored smartphones, that Samsung might launch in the forthcoming year.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) There have been a lot of anticipation about Samsung Galaxy A5, which the South Korean giant is expected to launch in the upcoming year. As per the rumors, the Galaxy A5, which is set to launch next year will be water resistant and is expected to be launched in four color variants - Black, Gold, Pink, and Blue. Samsung Galaxy S8 There have been a lot of leaks and rumors circulating on the web about Samsung's next launch, which is said to be Galaxy S8. The smartphone will apparently give a tough competition to iPhone 8. Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to include features like Beast Mode, on-screen navigation keys and more. Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime is expected to sport 4.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen and run on Android OS v6.0 (Marshmallow). Powered by Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7, the snartphone might come with a 5MP rear camera and a removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Before Samsung showcases its flagship Galaxy S8, the South Korean giant is expected to unveil the updated version of Galaxy A7, as Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017).The Samsung smartphone has been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and had recently cleared the Bluetooth certification says reports. A7 (2017) is expected to be powered by Exynos 7870 chipset and will come in two storage variants - 32GB and 64GB with support for further expansion of up to 256GB. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A3 (2017) sooner than one can imagine. The smartphone might sport a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED (720x1280 pixel) display and powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Samsung's Galaxy J3 (2017) rumors have been making rounds on the web for quite some time now. Early this month, rumors suggested that the smartphone is making a visit to FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification and has also been cleared by TENAA, which indicates that the smartphone might make its first public appearance soon. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was initially tipped to launch in December 2016, however, it has been delayed and will only be unveiled in 2017. Fresh rumors on the specs of the smartphone claim that it features all-metal unibody design along with iconic rectangular home button and more. Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy J3 Emerge in April 2017. The smartphone is expected to feature a plastic body and will pack a 5-inch display with a 2MP camera and 5MP selfie and rear camera set up respectively. There haven't been any further specifications revealed on the look and features of the smartphone.