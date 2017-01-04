Smartphones That Were Not Launched in India: But Available for Purchase

India is a one of the major markets as far as smartphones are concerned. In fact, according to the reports by Morgan Stanley published in 2016, India could soon replace the US as second largest smartphone market.
Now, considering this fact, its only obvious to expect most of the phones, if not every, to be launched in India.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017
Well, that may not be necessarily true. There are a good number of smartphones that were not officially launched in India. But, the good news is a decent number of these phones can be purchased in the country. Take a look at them below.
LG V10
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy C7
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy C7
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth v 4.2, GPS, NFC
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 4 PRO
Key Specs
- 5 Inch Full HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi 802.11 A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4100 MAh Battery.
HUAWEI P9 Lite
Complete Specs of HUAWEI P9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 650 processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3,000mAh battery
ZTE Nubia Z11 MAX
Complete Specs of ZTE Nubia Z11 MAX
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with nubia UI 3.9.9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 / 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 4000mAh battery
HUAWEI MATE 8
Complete Specs of Huawei Mate 8
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D glass, 95% wide color gamut
- Octa-Core (2.3GHz 4 x ARM Cortex A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x ARM Cortex A53) Huawei Kirin 950 processor with Mali T880 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Emotion UI 4.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with Sony IMX298 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C5
Complete Specs About Samsung Galaxy C5
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth v 4.2, GPS, NFC
- 2600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
HUAWEI Honor 5A
Complete Specs of HUAWEI Honor 5A
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle, 1000:1 contrast ratio, tempered glass protection
- 1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU / Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Emotion UI 4.1
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3100mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) lithium polymer battery
Huawei Mate 9
Complete Specs of Huawei Mate 9
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Complete Specs of Huawei Mate 9 lite
Complete Specs of Huawei Mate 9 lite
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging