Smartphones with 16 MP camera to buy under Rs. 15,000

Smartphones serve different purposes and their capabilities are ever increasing. Smartphone users get to execute all their requirements using their handsets and the usage of other gadgets have reduced.

To be specific, with the advancement in smartphone camera, it has become a common sight to see people clicking pictures using their phones instead of using a point-and-shoot camera.

These days, smartphone makers seem to have understood the same and they come up with offerings that are loaded with different photography techniques and features. There are dual-lens camera setup in some handsets that brings about the bokeh effect that was possible only with the DSLRs earlier. Gradually, the camera has progressed to be a major factor affecting the buying decision.

Today, we at GizBot have listed some best smartphones in the market with 16MP main snappers at their back. The highlight is that we have curated the list by choosing smartphones that are available in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket. Take a look at the list from below.

Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Complete specs of Lenovo K6 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

Complete specs of Lyf F1 Plus

Key Specs

a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Amoled display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4

It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow

powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM

2GB of RAM

16GB of storage

a 16-megapixel autofocus rear camera

8-megapixel fixed-focus front camera.

supports 4G connectivity

a 3200mAh battery

Complete specs of InFocus EPIC 1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6797) processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with InLife UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture, 82-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz)

3000mAh Battery

Complete specs of Panasonic Eluga Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS LTPS display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expndable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FitHome UI

16MP rear camera with triple LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with 4P lens

Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

Complete specs of Motorola Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging