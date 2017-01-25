Smartphones with 16 MP camera to buy under Rs. 15,000

Smartphones serve different purposes and their capabilities are ever increasing. Smartphone users get to execute all their requirements using their handsets and the usage of other gadgets have reduced.
To be specific, with the advancement in smartphone camera, it has become a common sight to see people clicking pictures using their phones instead of using a point-and-shoot camera.
SEE ALSO: Republic Day 2017 offers: Find discounts on iPhone 7, Lenovo P2, SAMSUNG Galaxy S7, and more
These days, smartphone makers seem to have understood the same and they come up with offerings that are loaded with different photography techniques and features. There are dual-lens camera setup in some handsets that brings about the bokeh effect that was possible only with the DSLRs earlier. Gradually, the camera has progressed to be a major factor affecting the buying decision.
Today, we at GizBot have listed some best smartphones in the market with 16MP main snappers at their back. The highlight is that we have curated the list by choosing smartphones that are available in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket. Take a look at the list from below.
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Complete specs of Lenovo K6 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lyf F1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 12,794
Complete specs of Lyf F1 Plus
Key Specs
- a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Amoled display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB of storage
- a 16-megapixel autofocus rear camera
- 8-megapixel fixed-focus front camera.
- supports 4G connectivity
- a 3200mAh battery
InFocus EPIC 1
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Complete specs of InFocus EPIC 1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6797) processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with InLife UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture, 82-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz)
- 3000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Note
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Complete specs of Panasonic Eluga Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS LTPS display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expndable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FitHome UI
- 16MP rear camera with triple LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with 4P lens
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 12,499
Complete specs of Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging