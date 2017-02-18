Smartphones with diamond glass displays coming soon: All you need to know

Smartphones are undergoing a lot of transformations lately. We have already seen a whole bunch of new features on mobiles in the recent past. Now it appears like smartphones with displays made of diamonds will also become a reality. Diamond? Well, you read it right.

We have already come across smartphones using sapphire crystal such as the HTC U Ultra's 128GB variant and the Kyocera Brigadier launched in 2014. The diamond glass display phones will be possible by Akhan Semiconductor, the company that grows the precious stone to be used in electronics.

What's interesting is we will be able to see the diamond glass display smartphones launching by the end of this year. The company is in talks with the major manufacturers and is all set to launch such smartphones, wearables, etc., states the company's CEO. As per the analysts, screen technology is important and makers are struggling to differentiate their devices from the rest in terms of hardware.

Now, let us take a look at what big difference the diamond displays will bring to smartphones and more details.

Why choose diamond? Though glass displays have advanced to a great extent, the durability remains an issue. The screens on phones are prone to develop cracks and scratches due to repeated drops and contact with sharp objects such as keys. As we all know, diamond is one of the strongest substances. Eventually, using diamond on normal glass can make the latter 10 times harder and 6 times stronger. Moreover diamond crystals are too hard that these can resist water and grime. This way it is possible to prevent water damage. Besides being strong and tough, diamond helps in keeping electronics cooler. This happens both at the semiconductor and screen level. You would definitely be surprised to read this. Diamond can keep the device allegedly 800 times cooler than the other materials. This property of diamond can make it comfortable for users to enjoy a better VR and AR experience. Diamond glass or sapphire crystal display? Diamond is yet to foray the smartphone market, but sapphire crystal displays are in use in watchmaking, photography and aerospace industries for its strength and hardness. As mentioned above, the latter is used on HTC U Ultra and luxury brand Vertu. Even the camera lenses of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus use sapphire crystal. However, diamond glass is more advantageous. In comparison to sapphire glass, nano-crystalline diamond is less brittle and can be flexed any greater angles. When it is grown in thin layers on a huge surface, it is pretty cheaper to produce. On the other hand, when the sapphire crystal is grown so thin and big, the material becomes easy to break. Eventually, it is the diamond glass that gains the accolade. Pricing should be competitive Diamond glass displays could be durable and strong, but it does not mean that the same will be cheap. This material will undoubtedly be more expensive than the typical toppers such as Gorilla Glass. The CEO of Akhan Semiconductor revealed that the pricing of the diamond glass phones should be competitive to the shatterproof technology that is seen on Moto Z Force Droid. Motorola uses a plastic hard coat on the LED display. Similar to ShatterSheild technology, Gorilla Glass, and sapphire crystal, the diamond display will also keep the phone's screen intact despite numerous drops. Also, there won't be the necessity to invest on a screen protector.

