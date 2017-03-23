Snapdragon 820 Vs 835: What will be the major upgrade?

Popular chipset maker, Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship Snapdragon 835 process recently during the CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2017 in Las Vegas, US. Previously, the company had detailed that the Snapdragon 835 is built on the 10nm FinFET fabrication process by Samsung.

The first smartphone to come powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC is none other than the Xperia XZ that was launched during the MWC 2017 last month in Barcelona, Spain. Following this, we'll likely to see this chipset inside many flagships in 2017, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

This chipset built on the 10nm FinFET fabrication process means increased efficiency and improved performance over its predecessor. Today, let's compare Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 835 to see how much of an upgrade it is.

Smaller in size As per the claims, the Snapdragon 835 chipsets overall size is 30% smaller than the previous generation chipsets, meaning it will take less area inside the phone than others. Improved performance Compared to Snapdragon 820, this chipset comes 27% increase in performance along with 40% lower power consumption, which in turn results in excellent battery life. Supports VR Unlike SD 820, this chipset was made keeping VR and AR in mind and comes with support for Google's VR platform Daydream. This feature will lead to immersive VR experience with 835's hand's mapping tech for interacting with the environments. Big improvements in camera This chipset comes with improved camera support that can support up to up to 32-megapixel single and 16-megapixel dual-camera. Having said that, it will be useful for the maker including Huawei, LG and more, who often manufactures smartphones with dual camera setup. Quick charging technology. The SD 835 will have a Quick Charge 4 technology, which delivers up to 20 percent faster charging than Quick Charge 3.0 that is found in the Snapdragon 821 and 820. Hope it doesn't heat up like Snapdragon 810 chipset. LTE Category In this flagship chipset, the LTE Category 16 supports download speeds of up to 1Gbps, while on the older Snapdragons, which supported LTE Category 12, the maximum download speed is 600Mbps.