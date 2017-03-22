Snapdragon 835: Meet the powerful Qualcomm processor

In November, Qualcomm announced its next-generation flagship processor Snapdragon 835 which will be manufactured in partnership with Samsung. Now, this processor is so exciting and making news everywhere because of its expectations in the upcoming phones of 2017 including Samsung Galaxy S8.

The 835 is the first Qualcomm processor to be made with a 10nm process, which will offer various betterment when it comes to performance and battery life for devices. This chip is so small that it is smaller than a normal human fingernail in surface and 1,000x times thinner than a strange of hair. Though it fits only 3bn transistors, it can provide large-scale entertainment experiences.

Regarding this, Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm says, "The Snapdragon 835 has an unprecedented level of technology integration that supports superior battery life, improved multimedia, and exceptional photography with gigabit class speeds for fast, immersive experiences."

Let us see what this powerful chip has to offer in our future phones.

Improved battery life Compared to previous processors, the 835 will definitely improve the battery life of your device by reducing the power consumption. It was only consuming 687mAh whereas Snapdragon 821 device used over 1000mAh of power while testing VR. It showed the same output when tested by recording in 4K, where the 821 used 1299mAh and the new chip took only 970mAh. Thus, device featured with Snapdragon 835 will have long lasting battery compared to other devices which used older chips. Quick charging Improved battery life is already mentioned earlier. But along with that feature, quick charging does wonder. Since Snapdragon 835 comes with Quick Charge 4, it can charge 20 percent faster compared to the version 3.0. Alex Katouzian, Senior VP of Product Management at Qualcomm says, "Quick Charge 4.0 addresses that need by providing up to 50% battery charge in roughly 15 minutes or less, so you don't have to spend all day chained to your charging cable." Film video while walking If you want to film any incident while you are moving , then you can buy any phone offering this chip in it. Electronic image stabilization (EIS) technology within the Snapdragon 835, provides improved stabilization allowing you to film any video while walking. This technology will produce stable picture without affecting the quality of your video. More powerful Being smaller in size, it does not affect the processing speed of a device. When compared with a 14nm process, this 10nm method increases efficiency by 30 percent and performance by 27 percent. In other words, we can say it reduces power consumption by 40 percent. Henceforth, we can call this as the most powerful chip.

Other than Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, you will soon find this chipset even in security cameras, mobile PCs, and Windows 10 devices.