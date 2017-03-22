Sony contributed in Android O by improving wireless audio quality

After Nougat, Google is about to release its next Operating system- Android O. Few preliminary features of this new OS are already revealed and it doesn't sound impressive at this stage. Android users are waiting eagerly to test this out by themselves.

Google has partnered with many companies to bring out various exciting features in their next update. Out of so many companies, Sony stands out as an important contributor to the next version of Android. A Google spokesperson thanks Sony's extraordinary help by saying, the Japanese company has "contributed more than 30 feature enhancements and 250 bug fixes".

Also Read: Google's new Android 8.0 OS tipped to come with these features; Report

Google told that Sony is providing a notable support for its LDAC wireless audio encoding format which sends data three times more through Bluetooth when compared with other formats. That is, it can transfer up to a bitrate of 990kpbs.

This, in turn, lets you listen to good quality audio without using typical wired headphones. You can check those comparisons in detail by visiting Sony's page.

Till date, Sony is the only one that uses LDAC technology inside their products such as Walkman players, its high-end wireless headphones, active speakers, home theaters and Xperia smartphones. If other companies are willing to have this technology in their products as well, then they have to pay for licensing fees.

Now, this innovative technology is going to be the part of open source Android O release, so users don't have to pay for it. Thus, letting audiophiles enjoy high-resolution audios without having to plug into a headphone jack.