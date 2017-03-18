Sony Xperia XZ just got cheaper: Here are some healthy options

The Sony Xperia XZ, which was released in the last year for Rs. 51,990 has received a price cut of Rs. 10,000. After the discount, this phone is priced at Rs. 41,990. There are online retailers those sell this phone at even lower price tags.

The Sony phone boasts of a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.

The imaging department of the Sony phone includes a 23MP main snapper with triple image sensing tech, predictive and laser autofocus. Up front, there is a 13MP front facer too rendering better low light photography.

Being one of the high priced phones in the market right now, the Sony Xperia XZ has received a massive price cut. We can believe that this could be due to the impending release of its successor in the country. Whatever be the reason, here we have come up with some potential rivals of this phone. Take a look!

