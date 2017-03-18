Sony Xperia XZ just got cheaper: Here are some healthy options

The Sony Xperia XZ, which was released in the last year for Rs. 51,990 has received a price cut of Rs. 10,000. After the discount, this phone is priced at Rs. 41,990. There are online retailers those sell this phone at even lower price tags.
The Sony phone boasts of a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.
The imaging department of the Sony phone includes a 23MP main snapper with triple image sensing tech, predictive and laser autofocus. Up front, there is a 13MP front facer too rendering better low light photography.
Being one of the high priced phones in the market right now, the Sony Xperia XZ has received a massive price cut. We can believe that this could be due to the impending release of its successor in the country. Whatever be the reason, here we have come up with some potential rivals of this phone. Take a look!
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG V20
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
HTC 10
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto Z
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Moto Mods connector
- Front-ported loud speaker
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) (518ppi) Super AMOLED curved dual edge display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.1GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) 64 bit, 14nm Exynos 7420 processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery, Fast Charging (wired and wireless)
Asus Zenfone Zoom (Black, 128 GB)(4 GB RAM)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB (eMMC) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 12MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery