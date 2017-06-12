Sony Xperia XZ Premium goes on sale at Rs 59,990: Top 10 other high end smartphones

Sony has just recently launched its flagship Xperia XZ Premium smartphone in India. The key highlight of this smartphone is that it is powered by 4K HDR display, super fast download speeds, stunning loop design and a high performance camera along with some intelligent features.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium carries a price tag of Rs. 59,990 and it has gone on sale from today. It can be availed at Sony Centers, select retail outlets, and exclusively on Amazon.com.

Moreover, those who pre-ordered the smartphone would be getting a Sony SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 8,990 for free. The Xperia XZ Premium boasts some impressive features and specifications, but you should be aware of the other high-end phones in the market as well.

Scroll down to check out the other high-end smartphones that are available.

LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 39,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP dual rear cameras

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 33,800

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 31,990

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging HTC U Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 47,729

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64 internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3000 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 7 Buy At Price of Rs 44,749

Key Features

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby Sony Xperia XZs Buy At Price of Rs 48,499

Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology Google Pixel Xl Buy At Price of Rs 54,000

Key Specs

5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

3450 MAh Battery