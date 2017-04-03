Sony Xperia XZs Vs smartphones with 19 MP camera

Sony is all set to launch the Xperia XZs smartphone in India today at an event in New Delhi. The company unveiled this smartphone at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona along with a few other smartphones.

The Xperia XZs is a smaller variant of the Xperia XZ. Specs wise, this smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch Triluminos display. Fueled by Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone is believed to arrive with dual SIM support in India, which Sony has been doing in the past.

The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 820 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones that you can buy in the month of April 2017

The highlight of the Xperia XZs is its 19MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 2900mAh battery.

Given that this smartphone will be launched today in India, here is a list of other high-end camera smartphones that might face the competition.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!