Sony Xperia XZs Vs smartphones with 19 MP camera

Sony is all set to launch the Xperia XZs smartphone in India today at an event in New Delhi. The company unveiled this smartphone at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona along with a few other smartphones.
The Xperia XZs is a smaller variant of the Xperia XZ. Specs wise, this smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch Triluminos display. Fueled by Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone is believed to arrive with dual SIM support in India, which Sony has been doing in the past.
The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 820 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot.
The highlight of the Xperia XZs is its 19MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 2900mAh battery.
Given that this smartphone will be launched today in India, here is a list of other high-end camera smartphones that might face the competition.
HTC Desire 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual Nano SIMs
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Blackberry DTEK60
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-viewing angle
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LeEco Le Max 2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Nubia Z11 Mini S
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D display
- 2GHz LPDDR3 Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64/128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0