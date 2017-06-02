Steps to install Google Assistant on Android tablets without rooting

Back in March, Google announced the availability of its Assitance to all the smartphones running on Android Marshmallow and above after the exclusivity to pixel devices. Soon after SDK of the Google Assistance was launched where a certain device other than a smartphone can take advantage of.

While Android Tablet was not supported, some developers made is possible. Follow the steps below to install it on your Android tablet. Before everything else, update your Google play Store app.

Using Activity launcher

Step 1: Open Activity Launcher

Step 2: Now tap on the "Recent Activities" and select "All activities."

Step 3: Scroll down and tap on Google app till it shows all available activities.

Step 4: Now look out for "com.google.android.apps.gsa.staticplugins.opa.hq.OpaHqActivity". Step 5: Tap it once or create a shortcut to it on your launcher.

Step 5: Now you will be in a new Assistant "explore" screen that says how to use them, and quick access to make custom shortcuts.

Step 6: Now tap on "Add Reminder" to trigger Google Assistant. Once done it will launch the activity com.google.android.apps.gsa.staticplugins.opa.OpaActivity.

Step 7: Now it will take you through some process and kindly follow the procedure.

