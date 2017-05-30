iPhone 7, iPhone SE, Google Pixel, Moto G5 Plus, Galaxy On Nxt and more: Summer Sale offers

Following the Big 10 Sale that lasted for four days earlier this month, Flipkart is hosting is second Summer Sale for the season.

This Flipkart Summer Shopping Day Sale lasts until tomorrow, May 31. The sale has come irresistible deals on a slew of smartphones, accessories, home appliances and other electronics. Notably, this is a three-day sale that started on Monday.

We saw irresistible deals as the sale offers you a chance to grab electronics and auto accessories at up to 80% off. There are enticing exchange offers and no cost EMI plans as well.

Some of the smartphones that are available at discount during the Flipkart Summer Sale are the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, Google Pixel Moto G5 Plus, etc. Take a look at the smartphones available at discount from below.

23% off on iPhone 7 Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby 19% off on Google Pixel Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

2770 MAh Battery Moto G5 Plus ( upto Rs 16,000 off on exchange offer) Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery 41% off on Sony Xperia X Dual Sim Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

23MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2630mAh Battery 8% off on Moto Z Play with Style Mod Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display

2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB ROM with32/64GB ROM

Moto Mods

16 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

USB Type-C

3510mAh Battery 29% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

Touch ID

LTE Support

Li - Po 2750 mAh Battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery 47% off on Asus Zenfone Zoom Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.5GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3590 processor with PowerVR G6430 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD

Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging 26% off on Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual Click Here to Buy this offer

Key specs

5.5-inch (3840×2160 pixels) Triluminos Display at 806 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

23MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

IPX5 / IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3430mAh Battery with STAMINA mode, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0