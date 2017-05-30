iPhone 7, iPhone SE, Google Pixel, Moto G5 Plus, Galaxy On Nxt and more: Summer Sale offers

Following the Big 10 Sale that lasted for four days earlier this month, Flipkart is hosting is second Summer Sale for the season.
This Flipkart Summer Shopping Day Sale lasts until tomorrow, May 31. The sale has come irresistible deals on a slew of smartphones, accessories, home appliances and other electronics. Notably, this is a three-day sale that started on Monday.
We saw irresistible deals as the sale offers you a chance to grab electronics and auto accessories at up to 80% off. There are enticing exchange offers and no cost EMI plans as well.
Some of the smartphones that are available at discount during the Flipkart Summer Sale are the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, Google Pixel Moto G5 Plus, etc. Take a look at the smartphones available at discount from below.
23% off on iPhone 7
Key specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
19% off on Google Pixel
Key specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Moto G5 Plus ( upto Rs 16,000 off on exchange offer)
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
41% off on Sony Xperia X Dual Sim
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh Battery
8% off on Moto Z Play with Style Mod
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display
- 2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB ROM with32/64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 16 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- USB Type-C
- 3510mAh Battery
29% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
- Li - Po 2750 mAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
47% off on Asus Zenfone Zoom
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.5GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3590 processor with PowerVR G6430 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging
26% off on Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (3840×2160 pixels) Triluminos Display at 806 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 23MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IPX5 / IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3430mAh Battery with STAMINA mode, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0