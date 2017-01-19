Swag Phone Honor 6X is the most sought after Android smartphone

Smartphones have become quite affordable lately and one can easily buy a handset with a good camera, pleasing design, crisp display and decent overall performance in sub Rs. 15,000 price point. However, to find that one particular device, which justifies the price and offers a best-in-class performance is a difficult task.

To solve this puzzle, today we are going to talk about the Swag Phone Honor 6X in detail, which is soon going to be available in the Indian market in sub Rs. 15,000 price category. It does not compromise on the important aspects such as design, display, camera, security, software and the hardware underneath. Let's find out why.

Design

Crafted out of metal, Honor 6X presents a seamless design that forces you to think whether it's really a budget handset or a premium smartphone. The handset feels quite sturdy in hands and has slightly curved metal back with rounded corners that makes it ergonomic to operate in everyday life. The rear side has a nicely fitted dual-lens camera setup that adds to the style along with a smart fingerprint scanner.

Camera

Honor 6X redefines what a budget smartphone can accomplish in photography. The smartphone features a 12MP main camera (with 1.25 micron pixels) paired with a secondary 2MP camera to sense the depth information in the pictures you click. It utilizes that information to create background blur effects in real-time to offer DSLR quality images, which are hard to believe, have come from a smartphone of this price-point.

The camera also has phase detection autofocus for focusing within 0.3-seconds.The camera app has givenyou ample of modes and filters to please the shutterbug in you. There is Pro camera, pro video, slow motion, HDR, time-lapse, background blur, etc. to help you tweak the images you capture.

Display

Coming to the display, the Swag Phone Honor 6X makes sure you get the best-in-class multimedia viewing experience. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection, which makes text, images, icons and everything else look crisp and sharp. The good viewing angles and brightness level also makes it easy to use the smartphone under direct sunlight.

Consumers who love to play games on their smartphones will be delighted to see the mind blowing graphics on the crisp and vivid full HD screen.

Software and Security

Honor 6X runs Huawei's custom skin- EMUI 4.1, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The UI is snappy and the animations and stock icons look quite clean and polished. Moreover, the level of detailing Huawei has put in stock applications such as calendar, clock, notes, etc. is appreciable.

There's a dedicated 'theme' store that offers several custom themes with icons, wallpapers, etc. to give your smartphone a whole new look.

The Honor 6X also takes care of security and offers a smart biometric sensor fitted under the camera sensor at the rear side. In addition to protect your sensitive information, the fingerprint sensor also works as shutter button to click pictures, brings down the notification tray and also allows you to scroll the pictures in gallery.

Real-life Performance

You don't need to worry about the performance part while using the handset to perform everyday tasks. The Honor 6X comes with the company's in-house Kirin 655 chipset, which is an octa-core CPU with four cores clocked at 1.2GHz and the remaining four clocked at 1.7GHz to handle intensive tasks. The processor is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM to support multitasking, which means you can run more than 20 applications simultaneously without any lag.

Gaming

The Swag Phone Honor 6X can easily handle 3D games such as- Contact Killer Sniper, Marvel Contest of Champions, Asphalt 8, Death Race, etc. without any performance issues. You will not experience any frame drops in game play and the hardware and software optimization makes sure that there is no battery heat ups. It is indeed a plus point here as most of the smartphones priced in this category (and some even higher) heats up during strenuous tasks.

Verdict

The performance that Honor 6X offers in everyday routines made us wonder how far mobile phones have come in last two years.The smartphone offers best-in-class camera and multimedia performance, can easily last more than a day, secures your data, and does not burn a hole in your pocket.

That's why Honor 6X is the most sought after Android smartphone in the market. The Swag phone Honor 6X is launching in India on January 24, 2017, exclusively on Amazon.in.



