Smartphones That Can Charge Faster Than Others Get Rated

Smartphones have become our lifeline today. However, if asked when was the first smartphone invented, most of us will have to look back at Wikipedia to get the correct answer. To improve your knowledge, the first smartphone was brought about by IBM in 1992 and was called Simon Personal Communicator. From the then, to now, smartphones have come a really long way in terms of the technological advancements.

The technology housed in our smartphone has seen an exponential rise. From curved displays, fingerprint sensors, enhanced connectivity features, voice recognition technology to a lot more makes life simple and hassle free. But what is the back-end technology that powers all these emerging technologies at their best? The battery. A good battery support is integral for a smartphone. Like a plant requires a good quality organic soil to grow better, similar is the case for a smartphone that needs a good battery support to function better.

Ever since the advent of mobile phones, the battery technology has evolved to a great extent. The first cell phone came with a Nickel Cadmium battery that didn't have a very high energy density and took a very long time to recharge. Later, the Nickel Metal Hydride batteries that embodied higher energy density came into existence.

With the evolving battery technology, mobile manufacturers today have adopted lithium-ion batteries, which are thin, lightweight, doesn't get prohibitively hot, and contains more energy density than the earlier versions. Moving onto from lithium-ion batteries, the smartphones now come equipped with Fast Charging technology also known as Quick Charge.

This calendar year has seen a lot of mobile manufacturers adapting to fast charging technology in their newly launched handsets, which enable smartphones to charge much faster than ever before. Let's take a sneap peak at the list of best smartphones launched with fast charging technology in 2016.

