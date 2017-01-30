The Feature Loaded Honor 6X is Insanely Light on Pocket

The budget smartphone category in recent times has undergone a huge leap with several Chinese smartphone brands entering the country with their innovations. And choosing the best budget handset in myriad of options has certainly become a relatively tenacious task.

The market is pretty much loaded with innovative smartphones, but every smartphone has a deficiency with it. If a smartphone is good at offering best battery life and display, then it might baffle in the camera department.

However, the scenario has now changed with the recently launched Huawei Honor 6X. The smartphone comes with USP as its dual rear camera and it virtues as the cheapest smartphone in the country to boast of a dual camera at an insane price point.

Not only the dual camera, but the phone also comes equipped with incredible hardware as well. Priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant, the Honor 6X stands out from the rivals with its unique features. Without any further ado, let's find out why the Honor 6X is the best budget smartphone available in the market right now.

Relive the Multimedia Viewing Experience with the crisp 5.5-inch Full HD Screen

The Honor 6X boasts of a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080*1920 pixels that further extends to a pixel density of 403 PPI (Pixels per Inch) which makes movie watching and playing games a delight.

The display is crisp, vivid, and is easily usable even under bright sunlight conditions. Furthermore, you can tweak the display with the inbuilt color temperature feature as per your liking.

Also, you will not face any difficulty in operating the smartphone with one hand as Honor has built a single handed mode that can be switched on in the smartphone's settings.

Zero Lag Performance

The Honor 6X comes powered with the company's Huawei Kirin 655 chip, which consists of eight cores with four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and the other four clocked at 1.7GHz. The smartphone is available in two RAM variants- 3GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

The Kirin 655 chipset knocks out all day-to-day tasks as well as graphical intensive applications such as 3D games with ease. The higher clock speed ensures better multitasking performance and the chipset is also battery efficient to make the phone last really long.

With 4GB of RAM inside the hood, you can load more than 50 applications at a time, and the smartphone does not even show any signs of lag. Furthermore, you won't run out of storage as the smartphone comes with 64GB of internal storage and there is support for storage swelling as well up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Cameras are the Best Part of Honor 6X

Aforementioned, the Swagphone Honor 6X comes with a dual rear-facing camera that features a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Honor has added a wide aperture length of f/2.2, and the smartphone is capable of recording videos of 1080p quality.

This is not the first time we are seeing a dual camera system from Honor, as the company already has a couple of smartphones under their belt with dual camera system in the form of Honor 8 and Huawei P9, and both of them are arguably the best camera phones of all time, but they are priced a tad higher than the 6X.

But the functionality of the dual camera on Honor 6X is different from what we have seen on the Honor 8 and Huawei P9. The secondary 2MP camera on the 6X will capture the additional depth of field to spawn bokeh effects. The best part is Honor has tuned the camera application to make it easier for the users to capture the additional depth in the images.

Also, the phone performs exceptionally well in the low-lighting as well, which every other smartphone in the same price range are struggling to achieve. Shooting with the Honor 6X's camera is fun, and you won't be bored with the 16 different camera modes available in the default camera application.

The Honor 6X is a decent front-facing camera shooter as well. The 8MP resolution is the best in the business and captures images with great details and rich tone colors. The Honor 6X marks the name as the best camera phone available in the market right now in the budget segment.

Slew of Connectivity Options

The Huawei Honor 6X comes with a slew of connectivity options including the Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE with support for VoLTE, and a GPS chip. The call quality on the Honor 6X was exceptional and better than any other smartphone in the similar price range. Added to the advantage is the support for VoLTE, which is the next big thing in the Indian telecom sector.

Lightning Fast Fingerprint Sensor



Honor 6X comes with support for the fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone in just 0.3 seconds. The fingerprint sensor on the Honor 6X not only be used just to unlock the smartphone but can be programmable to execute several functions.

You can set the fingerprint sensor to perform actions such as capturing images by tapping it, drag down to pull the notification center, browse through pictures in the gallery application, and to accept an incoming call. Also, the fingerprint sensor keeps on monitoring your day-to-day usage and improves the recognition over the course of time. Apparently, these features are missing from the rival

phones.

That said, Honor 6X presents all the right combination of features and hardware at a very attractive price-point.