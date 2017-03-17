Thermal camera featuring Cat S60 now available in India: High-end competitors

Cat phones are well known for their rugged build. Last year, the company came up with a unique phone called Cat S60. Now the phone has been released in India for Rs. 64,999 and will be available from today via multi-brand outlets and Amazon India.
This flagship announced at the MWC 2016 is the world's first smartphone to feature an in-built thermal camera sensor. The phone is also waterproof and can survive up to 5 meters under water for one hour.
This way, you can use this phone as an underwater camera. Besides this, the Cat S60 is can withstand drops or falls onto concrete from up to 1.8 meters as it adheres to military standard and is dustproof as well.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 7GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017
In addition to the thermal camera from FLIR, the device has a dedicated SOS button for emergency. The thermal camera lets you see even in complete darkness.
The Cat S60 doesn't have pretty high-end specs but it is priced this high mainly for its rugged build and other features. However, with this high price tag of Rs. 64,999, the smartphone could be a significant rival to many other high-end competitors. Take a look at the premium competitors of this phone from here.
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 61,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Buy At Price of Rs 43,400
Key specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 43,299
Key specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 59,990
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 3450mAh battery
Google Pixel
Buy At Price of Rs 53,998
Key specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery