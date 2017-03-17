Thermal camera featuring Cat S60 now available in India: High-end competitors

Cat phones are well known for their rugged build. Last year, the company came up with a unique phone called Cat S60. Now the phone has been released in India for Rs. 64,999 and will be available from today via multi-brand outlets and Amazon India.

This flagship announced at the MWC 2016 is the world's first smartphone to feature an in-built thermal camera sensor. The phone is also waterproof and can survive up to 5 meters under water for one hour.

This way, you can use this phone as an underwater camera. Besides this, the Cat S60 is can withstand drops or falls onto concrete from up to 1.8 meters as it adheres to military standard and is dustproof as well.

In addition to the thermal camera from FLIR, the device has a dedicated SOS button for emergency. The thermal camera lets you see even in complete darkness.

The Cat S60 doesn't have pretty high-end specs but it is priced this high mainly for its rugged build and other features. However, with this high price tag of Rs. 64,999, the smartphone could be a significant rival to many other high-end competitors. Take a look at the premium competitors of this phone from here.

