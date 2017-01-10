These 10 Android Smartphones can be the best alternative for Apple iPhone 7

Like every year, Apple introduced its latest flagship smartphone called the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in September 2016.
The newest iteration of iPhone was (and is still being) criticized by users and experts alike for doing away with the essential headphone jack, sticking to the same old design, and various other reasons. However, one thing is sure, it offers stellar processing speeds, thanks to Apple A10 Fusion chipset.
SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 to Feature Samsung's Curved Plastic OLED Display
But, have you ever wondered if there are any Android-powered smartphones which offer similar processing speeds, if not better? If yes, then here's a list of 10 smartphones that can serve to be the best alternatives for Apple iPhone 7 as far as processing speed is concerned.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Google Pixel XL
Complete Specs of Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
Read More..
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Google Pixel XL
Complete Specs of Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
Read More..
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Read More..
Google Pixel
Complete Specs of Google Pixel
Key Specs
Read More..
- 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
LG V20
Complete Specs of LG V20
Key Specs
Read More..
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Dual Five-magnet speakers
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Read More..
HTC 10
Complete Specs of HTC 10
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ
Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XZ
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Huawei P9
Complete Specs of Huawei P9
Key Specs
Read More..
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with Leica SUMMARIT lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!