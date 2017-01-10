These 10 Android Smartphones can be the best alternative for Apple iPhone 7

Like every year, Apple introduced its latest flagship smartphone called the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in September 2016.

The newest iteration of iPhone was (and is still being) criticized by users and experts alike for doing away with the essential headphone jack, sticking to the same old design, and various other reasons. However, one thing is sure, it offers stellar processing speeds, thanks to Apple A10 Fusion chipset.

But, have you ever wondered if there are any Android-powered smartphones which offer similar processing speeds, if not better? If yes, then here's a list of 10 smartphones that can serve to be the best alternatives for Apple iPhone 7 as far as processing speed is concerned.