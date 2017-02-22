These 4G VoLTE smartphones with good camera costs less than Rs 4,999

With Reliance Jio's entry into the Indian telecom sector, support for 4G VoLTE has become one of the main criteria for people to buy a smartphone. Although the VoLTE support was initially limited to the high-end devices, most of the smartphones these days do pack the kind of hardware required to be VoLTE capable. Yes, including the entry-segment devices as well.
While looking for a smartphone that has VoLTE support itself narrows down the number of available options in the market to a good extent, there are still enough phones to confuse you. That's precisely where this article comes in handy.
We've collated a list of 5 phones that offer 4G VoLTE support under Rs. 4,999 and still pack a decent camera for the asking price. Take a look at them below.
LYF F8
Key specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Aqua 4G Strong
Key specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display with Corning Gorill glass 2 protection
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 1
Key specs
- 4 Inch WVGA IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- MicroSD Support
- Jio SIM Pre-Bundled
- 1600mAh Battery
Swipe Elite 2 Plus
Key specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Karbonn K9 Smart 4G
Key specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 2300 MAh Battery
XOLO Era 2
Key specs
- 5-inch (840 x 480 pixels) IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 5MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery