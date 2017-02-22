These 4G VoLTE smartphones with good camera costs less than Rs 4,999

The entry level segment has a good number of options to choose from. And here are a few that are actually worth it.

With Reliance Jio's entry into the Indian telecom sector, support for 4G VoLTE has become one of the main criteria for people to buy a smartphone. Although the VoLTE support was initially limited to the high-end devices, most of the smartphones these days do pack the kind of hardware required to be VoLTE capable. Yes, including the entry-segment devices as well.

While looking for a smartphone that has VoLTE support itself narrows down the number of available options in the market to a good extent, there are still enough phones to confuse you. That's precisely where this article comes in handy.

We've collated a list of 5 phones that offer 4G VoLTE support under Rs. 4,999 and still pack a decent camera for the asking price. Take a look at them below.

LYF F8

LYF F8

Key specs

  • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2000mAh battery

Intex Aqua 4G Strong

Intex Aqua 4G Strong

Key specs

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display with Corning Gorill glass 2 protection
  • 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery

Micromax Vdeo 1

Micromax Vdeo 1

Key specs

  • 4 Inch WVGA IPS Touchscreen Display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 2MP Front Camera
  • 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • MicroSD Support
  • Jio SIM Pre-Bundled
  • 1600mAh Battery

Swipe Elite 2 Plus

Swipe Elite 2 Plus

Key specs

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
  • 1GB DDR3 RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2500mAh battery

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G

Key specs

  • 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display
  • 1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor
  • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
  • Bluetooth
  • FM Radio
  • 2300 MAh Battery
XOLO Era 2

XOLO Era 2

Key specs

  • 5-inch (840 x 480 pixels) IPS display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
  • 1GB DDR3 RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2350mAh battery

