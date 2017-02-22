These 4G VoLTE smartphones with good camera costs less than Rs 4,999

With Reliance Jio's entry into the Indian telecom sector, support for 4G VoLTE has become one of the main criteria for people to buy a smartphone. Although the VoLTE support was initially limited to the high-end devices, most of the smartphones these days do pack the kind of hardware required to be VoLTE capable. Yes, including the entry-segment devices as well.

While looking for a smartphone that has VoLTE support itself narrows down the number of available options in the market to a good extent, there are still enough phones to confuse you. That's precisely where this article comes in handy.

We've collated a list of 5 phones that offer 4G VoLTE support under Rs. 4,999 and still pack a decent camera for the asking price. Take a look at them below.

LYF F8

Complete Specs of LYF F8

Key specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2000mAh battery

Complete Specs of Intex Aqua 4G Strong

Key specs 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display with Corning Gorill glass 2 protection

1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery

Complete Specs of Micromax Vdeo 1

Key specs

4 Inch WVGA IPS Touchscreen Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

MicroSD Support

Jio SIM Pre-Bundled

1600mAh Battery

Complete Specs of Swipe Elite 2 Plus

Key specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery

Complete Specs of Karbonn K9 Smart 4G

Key specs 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display

1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

2300 MAh Battery

Complete Specs of XOLO Era 2

Key specs

5-inch (840 x 480 pixels) IPS display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

5MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2350mAh battery