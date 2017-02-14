These latest high-res images highlight the complete design of Samsung Galaxy S8

The soon-to-be unveiled Samsung Galaxy S8 is taking the online world by storm. The smartphone has been the talk of the town since last six months and is still ruling the rumor charts. The latest to join the rumor mill is the high-resolution images of the smartphone that highlights each and every aspect about the exterior design of the upcoming flagship smartphone.
Reported by Sammobile.com, these high-res images may be the final leak of the flagship smartphone. Let's have a look.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will retain the Dual-Edge Curved design, however the images show that the design look more elegant and premium this time. As noted, Samsung is expected to launch two variants- Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, both featuring QHD Super AMOLED 4K displays Samsung might include a dedicated button for its digital assistant, the Bixby just below the volume rockers on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The images show a Black variant with matte finish that simply look stunning. The elegant dual-edge curved design will once again make the Samsung flagship the best looking handset out in the market. Contrary to reports, the images show a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the smartphone. This shows that Samsung is still sticking to the roots even after packing the top-of-the line features and hardware in the upcoming flagship smartphones. One of the biggest change in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the placement of fingerprint sensor. Samsung is now offering the bio-metric sensor at the rear side, placed along with the camera module I am currently using the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and have no problem using the handset even with one hand. Samsung will continue offering the ergonomic design with the upcoming flagship smartphones. The handset will have rounded edges for comfortable handling in everyday usage. Samsung is expected to launch the upcoming smartphones in a variety of exciting colours. This image show the handset in glossy Red colour that looks stunning. As we mentioned, Samsung might also include a Blue variant in the lot, which also looks quite impressive in this image. Last but not the least, Samsung might also include a Green variant that as per the leaked image, will certainly turn some heads. As noted, the Samsung Galaxy S8 (and the Plus variant) is believed to be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset which is based on a 10nm node. In terms of memory, the smartphone is expected to come in two variants: one with 4GB of RAM (for select European markets) and another with 6GB of RAM both of them offering at least 64GB of internal storage space (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). The Galaxy S7 had a 12MP image sensor at the back with a f/1.7 aperture along with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, Auto HDR, 4K video support and a LED flash to assist in low-lighting conditions. The Galaxy S8 is believed to pack similar (or better, of course) specs in the camera department with improvements on the whole. The selfie camera may receive a bump to 8MP, though. The Galaxy S8 will, of course, run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with a layer of Samsung Experience atop (earlier known as TouchWiz). The company is expected to debut an AI-based assistant called Bixby to compete against the likes of Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. The device will also see a bump in the battery capacity. The Galaxy S8 is now rumored to pack a 3,250mAh battery while the S8 Plus is speculated to come with a 3,750mAh battery. The smartphone should also come with IP68 certification à la Samsung Galaxy S7. Image Source: Sammobile.com
