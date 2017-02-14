These smartphones are screaming to come out of the box at the MWC 2017

The MWC 2017 is fast approaching with just a fortnight left for the tech event to start. By the end of this month, we can see how a few flagship smartphones look like and the specs they will pack as these will be announced at the event in Barcelona.
Talking about the existing rumors and speculations, we can expect flagship smartphones from Nokia, LG and Lenovo's Motorola getting announced at the MWC this year. Of these, Nokia has a slew of smartphones that will be unveiled and there is a huge fan base awaiting with curiosity to witness the launch.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Nokia 3
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat and features
- Octa core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Dual SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3100 mAh battery
Nokia 3310 Successor of Modern Nokia 3310
- 113 x 48 x 22 mm, 97 cc Dimension
- Weight , 133 g (Standard battery)
- GPRS No HSCSD No EDGE No 3G No WLAN No Bluetooth No Infrared port No
- 1000 mAh Li-Ion (BLC-2) Battery
Nokia 5
- 5.2-inch Full HD display and is going to be a sub-ranged phone
- powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, clocked at 1.4 Ghz
- will be running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system
- Further talking about the storage capacity
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB internal storage capacity
- 12MP rear camera
- while fitting a 7MP selfie
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Screen
- Android,7.0 Nougat OS
- Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor
- 16 GB / 32 GB Internal Meory
- 3/4 GB RAM
- 16MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
LG G6
- 5.7 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core 3.0 GHz
- 32GB/64GB Internal memory
- 6GB RAM
- 24MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery
Nokia 8
- 5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- 64/128 GB Storage
- 24 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
