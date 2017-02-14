These smartphones are screaming to come out of the box at the MWC 2017

The MWC 2017 is fast approaching with just a fortnight left for the tech event to start. By the end of this month, we can see how a few flagship smartphones look like and the specs they will pack as these will be announced at the event in Barcelona.

Talking about the existing rumors and speculations, we can expect flagship smartphones from Nokia, LG and Lenovo's Motorola getting announced at the MWC this year. Of these, Nokia has a slew of smartphones that will be unveiled and there is a huge fan base awaiting with curiosity to witness the launch.

Nokia 3 Rumored Key Specs

5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat and features

Octa core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired

2GB RAM

16GB native storage capacity

12MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Dual SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 3100 mAh battery Nokia 3310 Successor of Modern Nokia 3310 Rumoured Key Specs 113 x 48 x 22 mm, 97 cc Dimension

Weight , 133 g (Standard battery)

GPRS No HSCSD No EDGE No 3G No WLAN No Bluetooth No Infrared port No

1000 mAh Li-Ion (BLC-2) Battery Nokia 5 Rumoured Key Specs

5.2-inch Full HD display and is going to be a sub-ranged phone

powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, clocked at 1.4 Ghz

will be running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system

Further talking about the storage capacity

2GB of RAM

16GB internal storage capacity

12MP rear camera

while fitting a 7MP selfie

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery Motorola Moto G5 Rumoured Key Specs

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat OS

Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor

16 GB / 32 GB Internal Meory

3/4 GB RAM

16MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery LG G6 Rumoured Key Specs

5.7 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Screen

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 3.0 GHz

32GB/64GB Internal memory

6GB RAM

24MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4200 mAh battery Nokia 8 Rumoured Key Specs

5.7 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

64/128 GB Storage

24 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery