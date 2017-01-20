These smartphones offer 3 to 5 days battery backup: All priced below Rs 15,000

Every passing year, we see smartphone brands concentrating on a particular aspect of the phone. At the start of 2016, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Huawei showed their intent towards delivering the best camera smartphone.
But, as the year progressed, the focus shifted towards the battery-centric smartphones and chip maker Qualcomm themselves produced a chip exclusively to offer more battery life- the Snapdragon 625.
By the end of the year, we have several handfuls of devices which offer wild battery life. And most of them are under Rs. 15,000 price bracket. Here're the smartphones which offer three to five days of battery life and costs under Rs. 15,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4100mAh (typical) battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Snapdrogn 625
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note (4000mAh built-in battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime (4100mAh (typical) battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max (4100mAh (non-removable) battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 12,600
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (4050mAh battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (4050mAh (typical) battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 (4x 1.4GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Power (4000mAh built-in battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo Zuk Z1 (4000mAh Battery)
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB LPPDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory
- Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (FPC 1155)
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging