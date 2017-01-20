These smartphones offer 3 to 5 days battery backup: All priced below Rs 15,000

Every passing year, we see smartphone brands concentrating on a particular aspect of the phone. At the start of 2016, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Huawei showed their intent towards delivering the best camera smartphone.

But, as the year progressed, the focus shifted towards the battery-centric smartphones and chip maker Qualcomm themselves produced a chip exclusively to offer more battery life- the Snapdragon 625.

By the end of the year, we have several handfuls of devices which offer wild battery life. And most of them are under Rs. 15,000 price bracket. Here're the smartphones which offer three to five days of battery life and costs under Rs. 15,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4100mAh (typical) battery) Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Complete Specs of Redmi Note 4

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Snapdrogn 625

2GB RAM with 32GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo K6 Note (4000mAh built-in battery) Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime (4100mAh (typical) battery) Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery Asus Zenfone 3 Max (4100mAh (non-removable) battery) Buy At Price of Rs 12,600

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Max

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (4050mAh battery) Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (4050mAh (typical) battery) Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 (4x 1.4GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Lenovo K6 Power (4000mAh built-in battery) Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Power

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Lenovo Zuk Z1 (4000mAh Battery) Buy At Price of Rs 13,499

Complete Specs of Lenovo Zuk Z1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU

3GB LPPDR3 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory

Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor (FPC 1155)

4G LTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging