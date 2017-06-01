Things to expect from Apple's developer conference WWDC 2017

WWDC 2017, is just around the corner, so does the launch of iOS 11, Watch OS 4 and much more. As usual, Apple has scheduled its WWDC 2017 on June 5 to showcase software, software updates, and other technologies.





Where?

For the uninitiated, the WWDC 2017 will be held in San Jose from June 5 to 9 June at the McEnery Convention Center. Below are the list of things we might see when WWDC 2017 kicks off.

New Macbooks As per the rumors, Apple will be launching three MacBook models at the event -- MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and 12-inch MacBook. While there won't be many changes in the design or build, we expect some specification bump. Siri Speaker In order to counter Google Home and Amazon Echo, Apple is said to be working on a speaker implementing its own voice assistant Siri. This speaker is said to have touch screen panel and a camera as well to recognize the users. SEE ALSO: Features to expect in the Apple's iPhone 8 iOS 11 In this WWDC, Apple will be launching its next iteration of iOS purportedly called as iOS 11. In this version, there will be lots of upgrades on Siri, Apple Pay, FaceTime audio calls, Apple Clips and more. Watch OS 4 Apple launched Watch OS 3 last year and this time Apple working developing new apps for the Apple Watch, including one that tracks your sleep. This app is expected to be supported by all the Apple Watches as well.