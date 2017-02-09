This OnePlus 4 concept video actually justifies company’s catch-phrase “Flagship Killer!”

Ever since the launch of the OnePlus One back in 2014, the company has been fascinating its fans across the world by providing the best of the specs a manufacturer can offer in its devices. Obviously, the "Flagship Killer" OnePlus One did receive excellent reception back then, which most manufacturers these days still crave for.

The Chinese manufacturer has been replicating the same praise-worthy moments of success with every new device that it's coming up with.

Accelerating vigorously in the same line of motivation, the company's OnePlus 3T has now instigated designers from DBS Designing to come up with the concept version of the OnePlus 4. The video is not quite detailed in terms of software and UI features but delivers the specs lucidly.

We have already seen the company using top-of-the-line Snapdragon 820 chipset coupled with a large 6GB of RAM in its existing flagship devices. But, the latest concept renders show that the company's next iteration will be a far more improved version of its current flagship model, the OnePlus 3T. Yes, even better!

How will it be far better? Better chipset and larger RAM. The video shows the upcoming flagship featuring most-awaited chipset of this year viz Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, which both Samsung and LG have booked for their next-gen devices. It's not just that, the 6GB of RAM has got bumped up to 8GB now, which means faster processing of apps and smooth functioning of the device for all those multi-taskers. Storage doesn't get a raise this time and will still be 128GB, but it can be likely pushed to 256GB. There's going to be a larger battery with 5000mAh capacity powering the device, which should give enough juice to handle the heavy processor. It runs on Lineage OS, which is a ROM-based Android AOSP. The display is something that looks quite interesting in the concept renders. It might loose the side bezel completely and have an edge-to-edge display. However, the 5.5-inch QHD panel will have sleek bezel above and below the display. Improved camera on the cards The information about the camera in the video is not elaborated enough but just says that it features a 16MP front camera and an 18MP dual camera at the back. Given the kind of positive reviews it got for the quality of camera module in the past, let's just hope the company has a better plan, which won't disappoint us. Could be waterproof as well Obviously, as the video demonstrated it better, the OnePlus 4 will be a waterproof device and will probably feature iris-scanner as well. The home-button remains in its prescribed and regular location at the bottom of the display. This time around, the home-button looks pretty nice and sleek adding a new facet to the design of the device. Lastly, you will get to use the company's proprietary Dash Charge for charging your device fast.



To talk about the overall design, the OnePlus 4 concept model resembles it's predecessor to a great extent. The slightly curved body, square corners, and even the back panel doesn't look much different. Just the addition of an extra camera module below the LED flash can be acknowledged in the rear side. Despite the impeccable combination of hardware, design, and specs of the OnePlus 4, it might not make any sense to get excited about it already as it is just a concept model created by Designers. However, looking at the company's track record, who knows, the specs might probably match the actual OnePlus 4, which might be work-in-progress at the moment.