Three basic pillars on which Nokia Android phones are built

This year, Nokia in ties with HDM global launched three Android-powered smartphones -- Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 under mid-range segment. Now, the company is planning to schedule the launch of Nokia smartphones in the Indian market.

As per the company, the global roll out will be in Q2, which means by within June this year. So what do these smartphones have in common that is worth enough to buy? Let's check it out.

Build quality and design Everybody knows what's the strength of Nokia. Build quality and design language is the backbone of Nokia phones right from the start. In this case, it's no different. However, the design of these smartphones looks 'meh, the build quality is top notch for sure. In fact, it is made by Foxconn, who also does it for Xiaomi and Apple. Among the sea of iPhone clones, this Nokia smartphones sticks to basics and looks unique, which is the first step towards success. User experience If you are a technology follower, you know about the experience while using Nokia smartphones. Nokia always gives a smartphone that promises to give you amazing user experience. However, having said that, we don't know about the current Nokia smartphones as it comes with Android OS. As far as features concern, all the three Nokia smartphones are up to date. SEE ALSO: Alleged Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 sketches leak showing bezel-less design Android platform Even though it's not their first Android smartphone technically, these are the device that has wider. As per the Ajey Mehta, leading in charge of HMD India said that they are working to deliver a pure Android experience with clean and neat UI without any addition on top. He also added that it has the same interface as Google Pixel with same notification shades and app drawers and much more.