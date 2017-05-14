Tips to extend battery life on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Got a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4? Well, this is a popular smartphone in the Indian smartphone market right now and while this smartphone comes with good features the battery is one of the key highlights. The battery performance is stellar on this smartphone.

In any case, if you own the device then, today we will be discussing how to extend the battery life of the device. We have few tips that might help you in increasing battery longevity of your device.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi 3S sales set a new record in India: 4 Million units sold

While the tips we are about to discuss are pretty common, sometimes we just ignore these features and do not usually make use of it. However, we are hoping that this post will once again help you get the maximum and better user experience from your smartphone.

Here are some tips for your battery not to die on you so fast.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Static wallpaper Well when you look at live wallpapers on your screen it is pretty amazing. However, the downside of this feature is that the animations used consume more battery than normal static wallpaper. Therefore, you can extend your Redmi Note 4 battery life by switching over to normal wallpapers. You can choose set "normal" wallpaper by going to: Settings> Wallpaper. Restrict Background Activity The Redmi Note 4 comes with a feature that manages the app's battery usage. So if you switch on this feature, the apps running in the background will be restricted and monitored to reduce battery usage. You can choose which apps and its functions will be restricted. You can enable this feature by going to Settings>Battery>Manage app battery usage Schedule Power Saving Mode The Redmi Note 4 also comes with a feature that allows you to schedule when you want to enable power saving mode. Basically, you can set a time frame, for example, 10 pm to 6 am for which the ultimate power saving mode can be enabled automatically. Most of the app's activity will be frozen when this mode is enabled. You can enable this feature by going to Settings>Battery>Power>Battery Saver>Schedule time Airplane Mode While most of the smartphones come with this feature it is always an effective way to save your battery by switching your phone to airplane mode when it's not required. Doing this actually saves more power than turning off your smartphone. Adjust brightness Setting the brightness level close to maximum will eat up the battery very quickly. Therefore the most efficient way to save battery is to keep it in the middle or maybe a bit closer to the minimum but still bright enough to read. The phone also supports automatic adjustment of brightness, which comes in handy with different conditions. You can adjust the brightness by swiping down from the top of the smartphone. You can try all of these options together to improve your battery life.