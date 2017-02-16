4G network technology was first deployed by Airtel back in May 2012 in Kolkata. However, it was in 2016 we got to about the technology more, and smartphone brands also started adopting the service in their phones.

By the end of 2016, every smartphone releasing onto the market has support for 4G. But, there are a plethora of options to choose from. Here are the top 10 best 4G smartphones to buy in India 2017.

Google Pixel XL Buy At Price of Rs 65,490

Complete Specs of Google Pixel XL

Key Specs 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

3450 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Buy At Price of Rs 43,400

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Key Specs

5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3600mAh battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 66,000

Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 46,495

Complete Specs of LG V20

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3T

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Lenovo Z2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo Z2 Plus

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo P2 Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo P2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, NFC

5100mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3s Prime Buy At Price of Rs 9,499

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3s Prime

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical) Lenovo K6 Power Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Power

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4000mAh built-in battery