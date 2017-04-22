10 best accessories for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Well, the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the best smartphones released this year. Samsung sure has taken the game on a higher level with the launch.
While the new, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ boasts of revolutionary design and impressive features, it is woth noting that Samsung is also providing a whole range of accessories with the samrtphones.
So getting the samrtphone may be not enough, as you will need the supporting cast to make the most out of the two devces. Moreover, the functionality of the new smatphones can be augmented and enhanced with the use of accessories.
Besides, Samsung is already offering docks, headphones, cameras, amongst others to add useful functionality to your S8 or S8 Plus. However, other accessories manufaturers have also been quick in coming out with various accessories for the new smartphones.
And today in the market, there are some great alternative S8 accessories that are worth checking out.
So, if you're interested in getting more things done with the new smartphone here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ accessories you can buy.
Battery Pack 5100Mah
Go even longer between charges with this spare battery pack 5100Mah. It charges itself as quickly as it charges your phone, so keeping powered up is a breeze.
Wireless Charger Convertible
This new wireless charger makes charging your phone as easy as putting it down. It functions as both a pad and a stand, holding the phone vertically or horizontally-so you can give it a rest or keep on going while it charges.
Keyboard Cover
For the times you want a tactile keyboard. Just snap it onto the front and start typing away, no charging required.
2Piece Cover
Liven up your phone with colorful shapes. The complementary hues of each cover add a unique geometric vibe that enhances Galaxy S8 and S8+'s design while the suction pads make the pieces attach and detach with ease.
Silicone Cover
The curves of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ already feel great in your hand, and this smooth cover adds to that. It snaps on with a soft microfiber interior, cradling your phone, to provide durable protection.
Alcantara Cover
Protect your phone with superior styling. Alcantara material gives this case a suede-like feel that's durable as well as stain-resistant.
Clear Cover
Add an extra layer of protection while displaying the stunning design of your Galaxy S8 and S8+. At a thickness of only 0.8 mm, it provides a glossy finish without bulk.
LED View Cover
LED lights provide pertinent information and allow you to control your phone without opening the cover. Turn off alarms or answer and reject calls with a swipe. And with 54 special icons to choose from, you'll know what to do at a glance.
Clear View Standing Cover
A translucent matte cover that also acts as an adjustable stand. It provides the optimal viewing angle for landscape content. It also protects the screen, allowing you to swipe to control calls, music, and more without opening the cover.
