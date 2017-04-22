10 best accessories for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Well, the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the best smartphones released this year. Samsung sure has taken the game on a higher level with the launch.

While the new, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ boasts of revolutionary design and impressive features, it is woth noting that Samsung is also providing a whole range of accessories with the samrtphones.

So getting the samrtphone may be not enough, as you will need the supporting cast to make the most out of the two devces. Moreover, the functionality of the new smatphones can be augmented and enhanced with the use of accessories.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 now Pre-orders started: other High End smartphones

Besides, Samsung is already offering docks, headphones, cameras, amongst others to add useful functionality to your S8 or S8 Plus. However, other accessories manufaturers have also been quick in coming out with various accessories for the new smartphones.

And today in the market, there are some great alternative S8 accessories that are worth checking out.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 now available at Rs 62,900: Competition alert

So, if you're interested in getting more things done with the new smartphone here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ accessories you can buy.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Battery Pack 5100Mah Go even longer between charges with this spare battery pack 5100Mah. It charges itself as quickly as it charges your phone, so keeping powered up is a breeze. Click Here To Buy Wireless Charger Convertible This new wireless charger makes charging your phone as easy as putting it down. It functions as both a pad and a stand, holding the phone vertically or horizontally-so you can give it a rest or keep on going while it charges. Click Here To Buy Keyboard Cover For the times you want a tactile keyboard. Just snap it onto the front and start typing away, no charging required. Click Here To Buy 2Piece Cover Liven up your phone with colorful shapes. The complementary hues of each cover add a unique geometric vibe that enhances Galaxy S8 and S8+'s design while the suction pads make the pieces attach and detach with ease. Click Here To Buy Silicone Cover The curves of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ already feel great in your hand, and this smooth cover adds to that. It snaps on with a soft microfiber interior, cradling your phone, to provide durable protection. Click Here To Buy Alcantara Cover Protect your phone with superior styling. Alcantara material gives this case a suede-like feel that's durable as well as stain-resistant. Click Here To Buy Clear Cover Add an extra layer of protection while displaying the stunning design of your Galaxy S8 and S8+. At a thickness of only 0.8 mm, it provides a glossy finish without bulk. Click Here To Buy LED View Cover LED lights provide pertinent information and allow you to control your phone without opening the cover. Turn off alarms or answer and reject calls with a swipe. And with 54 special icons to choose from, you'll know what to do at a glance. Click Here To Buy Clear View Standing Cover A translucent matte cover that also acts as an adjustable stand. It provides the optimal viewing angle for landscape content. It also protects the screen, allowing you to swipe to control calls, music, and more without opening the cover. Click Here To Buy Micro USB Female To USB 3.1 Type C Male Charging Data Adaptor / Connector / Converter (Assorted Colour) Key specs Beamforming+ technology boosts speed, range and reliability.

Innovative mini-design is very ideal for travel and desktop placement. Compatibility: Windows 8.1 Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP

Uptp to 600Mbps Wi-Fi speeds on 2.4GHz (150Mbps) bands. Dual band reduces interference for better connections to more Wi-Fi devices

Product Assistance Available : ( 9am - 9pm, Seven Days a week ) Call/Whatsapp us at : 08802268495

180 Days (or 6 months) Doorstep Replacement Warranty Available all over India Click Here To Buy