Top 10 Feature Basic Mobile Phones to buy in India (2017)

Smartphones rule the market but there still is a market for feature phones in India. People who want longer battery life on their phone usually opt for feature phones as these run for days without running out of juice.
This segment may have shrunk but is not going to fade out completely any time soon. However, with lesser options available, it becomes difficult for consumers to be able to shortlist a good feature smartphone.
Today we bring to you a list of top ten feature phones that will be the best options to buy in India in 2016. These phones feature alphabetic keyboards and have small displays, but provide much longer battery life that can run for days without needed another battery charge.
Take a look at our list of the 10 Best Features Phones that you can buy in India in 2016.
Nokia 1100
Key Features
- 2 inch Full Display Screensaver, Dynamic Font Size, 4 Lines Display
- FM Radio
- Games
- 850 mAh battery
Samsung Guru Music 2
Key Features
- 2 inch TFT Display
- Expandable up to 16 GB
- FM Radio Support
- microSD, upto 16 GB
- Li-Ion, 800 mAh Battery
Samsung Metro B313E
Key Features
- 2-inch (5.08 centimeters) TFT display with 65K color support
- 0.3MP primary camera
- Proprietary operating system with memory expandable up to 16GB and dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
- 1000mAH lithium-ion battery
Nokia 130 Dual SIM
Key Features
- 1.79 inch LCD Transmissive Screen
- FM Radio
- Bluetooth Support
- Dual Standby Sim (GSM + GSM)
- USB Support
- Expandable Storage Capacity of 32 GB
- Alphanumeric Keypad
- 1020 mAh Battery
InFocus F120
Key Features
- 2.4 Inch QVGA Display
- 32MB RAM With 32MB ROM
- 0.08 MP Camera
- Bluetooth
- Stereo FM Radio
- 32 GB Expandable Memory
- 1000 MAh Battery
Nokia 222
Key Features
- 2.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels
- 16 MB RAM
- 2 MP Primary
- microSD, up to 32 GB (dedicated slot)
- 1100 mAh, Li-ion Battery
Zen M39
Key Features
- a 2.8-inch TFT display
- a 1.3MP digital camera
- a microSD slot which is expandable up to 8GB
- a 2,000mAh Li-ion battery
Panasonic GD25c
Key Features
- 2.4 inch TFT Screen
- Expandable Storage Capacity of 16 GB
- 1.3 MP Primary Camera
- Dual Sim (CDMA + GSM)
- Alphanumeric Keypad
- FM Radio
- Li-Ion, 1250 mAh Battery
Nokia 105
Key Features
- Alphanumeric Keypad
- FM Radio
- 1.4 inch LCD Screen
- 800 mAh Battery
Nokia 215
Key Features
- 2.4 inch LCD Transmissive Screen
- Alphanumeric Keypad
- Bluetooth Support
- Expandable Storage Capacity of 32 GB
- Dual Sim (GSM + GSM)
- FM Radio
- 8 MB of RAM
- 1100 mAh Battery
Nokia 107 Dual SIM
Key Features
- 1.8 inch LCD Transmissive Screen
- Expandable Storage Capacity of 16 GB
- Dual Standby SIM (GSM + GSM)
- Alphanumeric Keypad
- FM Radio
- 1020 mAh Battery