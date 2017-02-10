Top 10 Feature Basic Mobile Phones to buy in India (2017)

Smartphones rule the market but there still is a market for feature phones in India. People who want longer battery life on their phone usually opt for feature phones as these run for days without running out of juice.

This segment may have shrunk but is not going to fade out completely any time soon. However, with lesser options available, it becomes difficult for consumers to be able to shortlist a good feature smartphone.

Today we bring to you a list of top ten feature phones that will be the best options to buy in India in 2016. These phones feature alphabetic keyboards and have small displays, but provide much longer battery life that can run for days without needed another battery charge.

Take a look at our list of the 10 Best Features Phones that you can buy in India in 2016.

