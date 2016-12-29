Top 10 Best Mid-range Smartphones Launched in 2016

As there are only a couple of days left for this year to end, we have come up with many roundups on the devices that were launched all through this year. While smartphones of all ranges are launched in the market, the mid-range market segment is the one, which receives a lot of traction among the buyers. And, the reason for this is obvious.
Well, the mid-range smartphones are the ones that get the most traction in the smartphone arena as these phones have a slew of features at pretty reasonable price points. For this reason, a majority of buyers prefer these smartphones. Having that said, we at GizBot, have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones those were launched by different brands in 2016.
Yes! If you are looking out for a mid-range smartphone, then this can be the best place to find all the models and their pricing. We have the list of mid-range smartphones of 2016 lined up for you. Interestingly, a few best sellers in the smartphone arena belong to the mid-range segment, making it even more enticing for the buyers.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Price: Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 (4x 1.4GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Lenovo K5 Note
Price: Rs 13,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3500mAh battery
LeEco Le 2
Price: Rs 11,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 500nits brightness, 80% NTSC color gamut
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flashF
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type C
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J5 2016
Price: Rs 13,290
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3100mAh battery
Oppo A37
Price: Rs 10,399
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Price: Rs 12,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Price: Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Price: Rs 14,790
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Price: Rs 12,699
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Price: Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dolby Atmos with 5.1 Dolby Audio Capture
- Triple Array Microphone with Active Noise-Cancellation
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4050mAh battery