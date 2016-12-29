Top 10 Best Mid-range Smartphones Launched in 2016

As there are only a couple of days left for this year to end, we have come up with many roundups on the devices that were launched all through this year. While smartphones of all ranges are launched in the market, the mid-range market segment is the one, which receives a lot of traction among the buyers. And, the reason for this is obvious.

Well, the mid-range smartphones are the ones that get the most traction in the smartphone arena as these phones have a slew of features at pretty reasonable price points. For this reason, a majority of buyers prefer these smartphones. Having that said, we at GizBot, have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones those were launched by different brands in 2016.

Yes! If you are looking out for a mid-range smartphone, then this can be the best place to find all the models and their pricing. We have the list of mid-range smartphones of 2016 lined up for you. Interestingly, a few best sellers in the smartphone arena belong to the mid-range segment, making it even more enticing for the buyers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Price: Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 (4x 1.4GHz ARM A53 + 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM A72) 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

Infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3500mAh battery Click Here for More Details LeEco Le 2 Price: Rs 11,990

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 500nits brightness, 80% NTSC color gamut

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flashF

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type C

USB Type C

3,000mAh battery with fast charging

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3100mAh battery

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2630mAh built-in battery

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

4100mAh (non-removable) battery

Key Features

6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

Dual 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dolby Atmos with 5.1 Dolby Audio Capture

Triple Array Microphone with Active Noise-Cancellation

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

4050mAh battery